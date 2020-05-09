IOTA Foundation has recently joined forces with Pickert, a German software firm.

According to a recent blog post, the IOTA Foundation has partnered with Pickert, a German software company, to deploy its Tangle distributed ledger framework in smart manufacturing. The use of Tangle will enhance transparency and significantly reduce defects found in smart manufacturing, as per the announcement.

As part of the collaboration, IOTA will demonstrate how Tangle can be deployed in smart manufacturing with a focus on digital twins and zero-defects production. Intending to leverage blockchain technology in the field, Pickert creates “Digital Twins” for manufacturers. The firm provides an analytical framework that identifies errors in the production process using these Digital Twins. With the help of IOTA, Pickert can store digital cufflinks and product data in a global database for access from anywhere.

Holger Köther, an executive from IOTA, said:

Pickert impressively demonstrates the benefits of utilizing IOTA for digital twins in manufacturing. Not only is the data stored immutably, it can also easily be enriched by manufacturing partners as part of a larger and more complex digital twin. IOTA’s digital infrastructure provides the trust to document authenticity and provenance and add transparency across different industries.



