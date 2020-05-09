- IOTA Foundation has recently joined forces with Pickert, a German software firm.
- Through the collaboration, IOTA will deploy its Tangle distributed ledger framework in smart manufacturing.
According to a recent blog post, the IOTA Foundation has partnered with Pickert, a German software company, to deploy its Tangle distributed ledger framework in smart manufacturing. The use of Tangle will enhance transparency and significantly reduce defects found in smart manufacturing, as per the announcement.
As part of the collaboration, IOTA will demonstrate how Tangle can be deployed in smart manufacturing with a focus on digital twins and zero-defects production. Intending to leverage blockchain technology in the field, Pickert creates “Digital Twins” for manufacturers. The firm provides an analytical framework that identifies errors in the production process using these Digital Twins. With the help of IOTA, Pickert can store digital cufflinks and product data in a global database for access from anywhere.
Holger Köther, an executive from IOTA, said:
Pickert impressively demonstrates the benefits of utilizing IOTA for digital twins in manufacturing. Not only is the data stored immutably, it can also easily be enriched by manufacturing partners as part of a larger and more complex digital twin. IOTA’s digital infrastructure provides the trust to document authenticity and provenance and add transparency across different industries.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin leads the dominance war – Ripple knocked out
The campaign chronicle reveals a winner, Bitcoin, and a clear loser, Ripple. Ethereum entrenched itself at the last minute over the 200-period simple average and will have its chance to launch a reconquest campaign against King Bitcoin.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays in the range, fails to follow Bitcoin's recovery
XRP/USD has retreated from Thursday’s high of $0.2223 to trade at $0.2152 by press time. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged since this time on Thursday and lost about 1.5% since the beginning of Friday.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD falling within a descending channel
Litecoin price action continues to follow the confines of a descending channel after the recovery in the last week of April stalled under $50. The channel support remains instrumental in slowing down the selling pressure.
Bitcoin Cash reclaims $250 as a BCH-based DeFi startup raises $1 million in seed fund
Bitcoin Cash price advanced higher above $250 as BTC/USD surged above $10,000. The price action extended above towards $260 but hit a wall at $258 (intraday high).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.