IOTA Market Update: IOT/USD bulls push the throttle to $0.30

- IOTA tests the critical hurdle at $0.30 but retreats to $0.2921.
- IOTA is still seated above the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo green cloud reinforcing the bullish case for the near term.
IOTA has since Wednesday been at the helm of cryptocurrency recovery. While major assets such as Bitcoin took a step back from their respective rallies, IOT/USD remained focused on the mission to bring down the resistance at $0.30. As reported in the previous price analysis, the position above the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo green cloud means that buyers are mainly in control.
IOT/USD has tested the hurdle at $0.30 but retreated slightly to $0.2921 (prevailing market value). A break above $0.30 is likely in the coming sessions and could see IOTA extend the rally to higher levels at $0.35 and $0.40 respectively.
Meanwhile, the technical picture highlights the possibility of consolidation taking over under $0.30 in the near term. This situation is brought to light by the sideways moving RSI as well as the MACD. The former is holding at the overbought (70); movement either up or down can detect the direction the price will take following the consolidation.
As for the MACD, a minor bullish divergence hints that buyers have an upper hand and that the trend has an inclination to upward price action. In addition, the gap made by the 50-day SMA and above the 200-day SMA clearly shows that bulls have a higher influence over IOT/USD.
If declines come into the picture, IOTA is likely to bounce off initial support at $0.2750. Additional losses would seek anchorage at the accelerated trendline (broken), the 50-day SMA ($0.2413), the main trendline (black continuous), the 200-day SMA ($0.2175) and $0.20.
IOT/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
