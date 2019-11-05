The event is for educations purposes and to discuss the recent developments on IOTA tangle, among other topics.

PWC will host an IOTA event in Luxembourg on November 13, 2019, for educational purposes. The event aims to review the present blockchain landscape and discuss the recent developments on IOTA’s Tangle. Additionally, the event may assist in exploring applications that can be used at scale. The upcoming event will have four speakers and a networking event. As the event is “invite-only,” if one wishes to participate, they will have to visit the website and request an invitation.

PWC might be considering leveraging the Tangle for data security and long-term automation purposes. Using technologies like AI and neural nets in conjunction with Tangle, PWC will be able to automate a lot of mundane tasks and reduce overall toil.

