IOTA announces a new partnership with FIRWARE Foundation to construct digital economy blockchain solutions

The IOTA Foundation enters into a working partnership with FIWARE Foundation.

Both companies will be collaborating to develop the building blocks for the smart solutions of the future.

The IOTA Foundation has announced a new partnership with FIWARE Foundation. The partnership will see IOTA’s Tangle leveraged as an immutable, verifiable, and trusted record of data to find relevant context data transactions in “Powered by FIWARE” architectures.

As per the press release, IOTA has joined forces with open-source project FIWARE to develop the building blocks for the smart solutions of the future. Sources close to the matter detailed that the newly forged partnership will be bridging the gap between data flows from the device to an immutable repository of data.

The CTO of FIWARE, Juanjo Hierro commented: