- Internet-of-Things (IoT) platform Nodle will be moving from Stellar to Parity Technologies’ Substrate network.
- Nodle claims that it was averaging around one million daily microtransactions on the Stellar blockchain.
Internet-of-Things (IoT) platform Nodle has recently announced that it will be switching from the Stellar blockchain to Parity Technologies’ Substrate network. The latter allows teams to customize their own blockchains. Nodle’s modus operandi is to provide “last mile” support for IoT devices through smartphone connections. While it has been averaging around one million daily microtransactions over Stellar, Nodle aims to create its own blockchain called “Arcadia.”
Nodle is not the only protocol to have switched to Polkadot in recent months. Security token firm Polymath has also left an incumbent blockchain for Polkadot because of some governance concerns. The IoT firm said that Stellar doesn’t have the necessary blockchain functions required for its current operations.
According to a CoinDesk report, Nodle spokesperson Daren McKelvey said:
We really like Stellar, but it definitely became clear when we crossed over a million microtransactions that we needed to build our own blockchain.
Eliott Teissonniere, Nodle’s blockchain architect, said they found Substrate to be more “modular” for future development. The Nodle blog states:
It’s also a self-amending ledger, which means that the network can upgrade itself, add new features, or deploy bug-fixes in a matter of minutes, all without having to fork it.
