IOHK, the firm behind Cardano (ADA), is joining the Hyperledger Project and W3C. The co-founder of IOHK, Charles Hoskison, believes that the firm will benefit from their shared knowledge and feels that the collaboration will provide an edge in the bidding process.
We would like to start consolidating some of our enterprise ledger ideas and bring it there, “A”, because there’s just a lot of knowledge in that circle. And “B”, it helps us with the bidding process. When we're deploying a permissioned system, government procurement and corporate procurements, a little bit more familiar with Hyperledger.
Hyperledger is an umbrella for multiple enterprise-focused blockchain protocols founded by the Linux Foundation. The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) is an international community that works on the development of Web standards.
IOHK’s contract with the Cardano Foundation will get expired at the end of 2020. The company will then present its proposal for the contract renewal to the community. An essential part of this proposal will be the roadmap for creating an enterprise version of Cardano:
One of the things that we will explore is how do we create an enterprise version of Cardano? And we'll make a proposal for that at the end of the year when we're proposing to the community IOHK contract renewal for the next five years for Cardano. And there's going to be certainly an enterprise component to that renewal. And we'd love to pursue that strategy through the hydrologic group at the Linux Foundation.
Hoskinson also highlighted that Cardano’s design allows for an easy switch between a permissionless mode and a permissioned one:
The way that we design Catano, we made it very easy to switch between a permissionless and a permissioned mode.
