IOHK product managers believe that Shelly Incentivized Testnet is a massive success

Product managers at IOHK have noted that the Shelley Incentivized Testnet (ITN) has been a massive success, with more than 1,000 stake pools created and 38% of the ADA supply delegated. IOHK is the company responsible for Cardano’s development. Bryon reboot, which went live recently, has laid the foundation for the mainnet deployment of Shelley.
Just last week, IOHK’s product management team gave the first monthly update on the current progress of Cardano. It covered all the new changes brought on by IOHK and the effect they will have on future adjustments. These updates are expected to bring more transparency to the network development process.
The product director of Cardano, Aparna Jue, said:
The success of the Cardano Shelley Incentivized Testnet reflected the hard work of the development team and the valuable feedback from the Cardano community. They have been able to use the feedback to improve the upcoming mainnet and answer questions about the network. They are now working on introducing methods of communication within pool operators and eliminating bad behavior on the network.
All the current work being done on the ITN will pave the way for the release of the Shelley mainnet. Jue said that properties-based testing for Shelley is completed, with the next level being integration testing and quality assurance.
