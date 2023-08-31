Investors' skepticism outshines Robinhood wallet’s addition of BTC and DOGE

- Robinhood surprised users by adding the support for Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
- Furthermore, Robinhood will also be enabling in-app swaps on the Ethereum network.
- Both Bitcoin and Dogecoin price at the time of writing noted a decline instead of an increase against expectations.
Robinhood made headlines when it first joined the crypto space and has since been attempting to establish itself. Working together successfully is not easy, and in order to reach the hearts of investors, the company needs to do a little more. The addition of Bitcoin and Dogecoin network support aids this cause.
Robinhood expands to major assets
Robinhood recently announced that the self-custody wallet enables the buying, selling and transfer of crypto assets would start using the Bitcoin and Dogecoin networks. The wallet was first introduced back in September 2022; about a year ago, it only used Polygon as its first blockchain. This extended to Arbitrum and Optimism, and this week expanded to Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
Interestingly, the bullish news failed to trigger a spike in the price performance of both Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Add the news about jump crypto here. Users suspect that lack of win is technically a win, not a swap, without holding ether (ETH) as network fees. But they did gain access to actively working to broaden access to other low-cost, fast and secure [Layer-2] chains that users have asked for.
Bitcoin price remains still
BTC and DOGE noted no major change despite the development, although some minor drawdown was noticed in the past 24 hours. Falling by a little over 1.5%, Bitcoin price is currently trading at $27,300. The minute decline came less than a day after noting a 6.22% increase, which suggested that the market is cooling down.
Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that the potential of a reversal is likely. The purple indicator is currently testing the neutral line at 50.0 as a support floor. Success in doing so would suggest that the bearish sentiment is fading away, giving room for bullish pressure to take over the asset.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Dogecoin price observed little change, too, as the meme coin leader could be seen trading at $0.065.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink price falls 5% as LINK airdrop starts, available for Ethereum Layer-2 users
Chainlink (LINK) price is trading with a bearish inclination, having lost all the ground covered during the August 29 rally that was fueled by the Grayscale asset manager’s resounding victory in its longstanding case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by large wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whale addresses are not giving up on the DeFi token, pushing onwards by balancing the skepticism from other investors.
Investors' skepticism outshines Robinhood wallet’s addition of BTC and DOGE
Robinhood made headlines when it first joined the crypto space and has since been attempting to establish itself. Working together successfully is not easy, and in order to reach the hearts of investors, the company needs to do a little more.
Grayscale GBTC to ETF approval by US SEC would be a double-edged sword, Bloomberg analysts
Grayscale won in its prolonged case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The asset manager's appeal to have its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) converted to a spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) finally bore fruit after the US District Circuit Court gave a positive ruling.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.