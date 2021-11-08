Institutions turn to DeFi with over $260 billion in TVL as Bitcoin demand weakens

- The total value locked among DeFi protocols has reached an all-time high at $267 billion.
- A growing number of institutions have been dabbling in the DeFi space as a recent report noted a greater appetite in ETH used to borrow and lend across Dapps.
- The demand for Bitcoin has trended downward in Q3 as there was a lack of opportunities for traders.
Decentralized finance has resumed its growth recently as the cryptocurrency market proceeded with rallies in the past few weeks, with a total value locked (TVL) reaching an all-time high at $267 billion. According to a recent report, Bitcoin demand has slowed down in the third quarter due to the lack of opportunities for traders to profit.
DeFi expands as Bitcoin lacks behind
Following the tremendous Bitcoin rally in October, the TVL in DeFi surpassed $260 billion, according to DeFillama. Protocols that support the DeFi ecosystem, including Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche have also seen a considerable climb in their prices. Solana recently reached a record high at $260.
TVL in DeFi
Daily transactions have also soared on the DeFi protocols, including PancakeSwap, which runs on the Binance Smart Chain. The network witnessed a rise in active users to above 600,000, with the number of active addresses on the protocol soaring to 2 million.
According to the Q3 report by Genesis, the number of institutions entering the DeFi industry has been growing. There has been an increase in appetite for Ether from large companies to borrow and lend across various decentralized applications (Dapps).
This could also be due to a “significant structural change” in the cryptocurrency market, as retail exchanges started to deleverage. During the second quarter of 2021, several digital asset exchanges limited their leverage offerings, including Binance which reduced its levels to a maximum of 20x for accounts that have been opened for less than a month.
Genesis further highlighted a decline in the weighting of Bitcoin in its overall portfolio due to the lack of BTC-denominated trading opportunities. While interest in the leading cryptocurrency witnessed a downturn, emerging Layer-1 protocols including Solana have witnessed a boost in demand, serving as natural liquidity pairs for DeFi yield opportunities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano consolidation continues, ADA awaits a clear breakout to $4.00
Cardano price action remains constricted and flat. The last significant move for Cardano was on October 27th, when price fell from $2.13 to $1.90. Since then, Cardano has struggled to maintain the $2.00 level. Cardano price shows an early ...
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Shiba Inu price experienced intense buying pressure in the latter part of Friday’s trading session, closing a staggering 37% above the Friday low. However, bulls need to push SHIB above two more resistance zones to confirm a new bullish expansion phase.
MATIC price could double if Polygon can shatter this crucial hurdle
MATIC price saw a considerable boost in buying pressure on October 28 that shattered two crucial barriers but failed to continue this upswing. As a result, Polygon has retraced and is awaiting another injection of volatility to slice through ...
Solana Price Prediction: SOL to face temporary slowdown before $400
Solana price looks suspended after breaching a crucial hurdle, suggesting indecision among buyers. An eventual resolution of this condition will likely result in SOL exploding to new highs. A daily close below $204 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.