- Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has added Polkadot and Avalanche as part of the quarterly rebalancing.
- AVAX, DOT and ATOM have joined Bitcoin, Ethereum and six other tokens in Grayscale's $480 million Digital Large Cap Fund.
- Proponents believe DOT, AVAX and ATOM prices could rally in response to the rising institutional demand.
Grayscale Investments has rebalanced its portfolio to include Polkadot, Avalanche and Atom, among other digital assets in its $480 million Digital Large Cap Fund. Proponents believe the asset manager's move indicates rising institutional demand for DOT, AVAX and ATOM.
Avalanche, Polkadot and Atom ready to breakout
Grayscale, a leader in digital currency investing, performs a quarterly balancing of its portfolio. The giant decided to add Polkadot (DOT), Avalanche (AVAX) and Atom (ATOM) to its Digital Large Cap Fund.
The addition of DOT, AVAX and ATOM to the crypto investment giant's $480 million fund indicates rising institutional demand for cryptocurrencies. Grayscale added ATOM to its smart contract platform ex-Ethereum fund.
NEW: As part of our quarterly rebalancing, $DOT and $AVAX have been added to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, and $ATOM has been added to Grayscale Smart Contract Platform ex-Ethereum Fund.$GDLC #GSCPXE@Blockworks_ has the exclusive with details: https://t.co/uVjYreOhRA— Grayscale (@Grayscale) April 6, 2022
The Digital Large Cap Fund has added AVAX and DOT without removing any assets from the existing portfolio. The fund was launched in 2018 and enabled users to gain exposure to the top 70% of the crypto market. AVAX and DOT's combined allocation in the fund is greater than 3%, while ATOM makes up 5% of the DeFi fund.
Grayscale removed Sushi and Synthetix from its DeFi fund focused on smart contract networks as they failed to meet the market capitalization criteria.
Institutional demand for AVAX, DOT and ATOM has climbed steadily and the digital assets are on track for a rally.
@Ninjascalp, a crypto trader and analyst, believes Avalanche is currently undervalued and predicted a rally in the altcoin. @BenjaminCowen, a leading crypto analyst, believes Avalanche price is on track to hit the target of $100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
