Institutional crypto appetites have shifted away from altcoin back to Bitcoin, with BTC investment products leading the inflows for digital asset products for the second week in a row.
Institutional investors are pivoting back to digital gold with Bitcoin (BTC) investment products posting a third consecutive week of inflows.
According to CoinShares’ latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, BTC investment products generated $68.7 million worth of inflows between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1, representing a 36% increase in exposure week-over-week.
While products tracking BTC have now dominated inflows to digital asset products for two weeks in a row, the bullish turn comes fresh off a record streak of outflows that persisted for eight consecutive weeks until early September.
Total inflows for digital investment products were $90 million for the week, marking the seventh consecutive week of inflows as institutional investors continue to increase exposure to digital assets.
Institutional investors also snapped up a significant amount of Ethereum (ETH) investment products, with inflows totaling $20.2 million. BTC and ETH products gained roughly 7.4% and 3.2% for the week respectively.
There was also a mixed appetite for altcoins last week. Products tracking Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL) posting inflows of $1.1 million and $700,000 respectively, while Polkadot (DOT) and Binance Coin (BNB) fund shed $800,000 each. Multi-asset funds also saw minimal inflows of $1.9 million.
Institutional demand for Solana appears to have bottomed out, with inflows to products tracking SOL crashing by 98% since posting highs of $38.9 million five weeks.
Despite the markets recovering from July’s violent pull-back, CoinShares highlighted that last week’s trade volume of $2.4 billion remains low compared to the $8.4 billion worth of institutional crypto products traded weekly during the height of 2021’s bull cycle in mid-May.
According to CoinShares’ estimates, institutional asset managers currently represent combined assets under management (AUM) worth $57.1 billion combined — a weekly increase of 8.5%.
Grayscale continues to dominate the sector, representing $41.1 billion or 71% of the sector’s total AUM. CoinShares XBT and Purpose funds rank in second and third with $2.2 billion and $2.1 billion worth of AUM respectively.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price develops bearish divergence, hinting at 22% drop
Polkadot price is nearing an inflection point. Like a majority of the cryptocurrency market, Polkadot has paused after experiencing a massive rally. At first glance, Polkdadot appears to be in very favorable buying conditions.
Bitcoin positions for bullish breakout as the road to $70,000 becomes more clear
Bitcoin price has experienced a massive rally throughout the last couple of days of September and the beginning of October. A nearly 20% gain from the September 29th low to the weekend high has generated substantial interest and expectations to a new bullish ...
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA must break key resistance to target $2.60
Cardano price action over the weekend has been an exercise in frustration for buyers and sellers alike. Solid bullish momentum that began last Thursday (September 28th) failed to generate follow-through buying pressure.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu smahses resistance while SHIB bulls push for $0.000014
Shiba Inu price has made some substantial gains since its October open at $0.00000716. A gain of over 52% has seen bulls push Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu to new four-month highs at 0.000011.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.