EMURGO, Cardano’s commercial arm, announced the launch of a brand new Cardano ADA blockchain explorer called Seiza in the last month’s IOHK Summit 2019. EMURGO's previous product offered Yoroi ADA wallet which they called the "financial gateway to the future.” The new launch is a feature-rich Cardano blockchain explorer which will be available for the Cardano community. It comes with a stunning user interface and enhanced user experience.

Seiza is affiliated with dLab/EMURGO’s Cardano fellow Khoa Phan and the Soshen API which will be providing a full node service and will be managed by Soshen. It will enable developers to build on Cardano and stake pool operators to run stake pools without setting up a data-intensive full node.

Seiza provides real utility and transparency benefits, which will allow Cardano ADA users to access data about all public and open source blockchain-related information. Seiza reflects another fundamental step towards building the Cardano ecosystem as the Yoroi ADA wallet functions as a safe and secure cryptocurrency storage solution complemented by the “ADA search engine.” It will enable users to track their ADA transactions and other vital information like wallet histories, addresses, block size and stake pools, among others.

In the coming months, dLab/EMURGO Cardano fellow Robert Kornacki and his product Syre will also be integrated with Yoroi ADA wallet to provide transaction surety and allow users to easily send and receive ADA without having to confirm the intended wallet address.