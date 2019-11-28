Indian authorities are drafting a National Blockchain Framework

The Minister of State for Electronics and IT said the paper is being drafted at present by authorities.

They will be studying the potential for blockchain technology across industries in the country.

The Indian government authorities are drafting an Indian National Blockchain Framework, which will help in the defining of blockchain applications in the country.

In terms of the national framework will be a document that will explore the use of blockchain in various industry verticals in India. The Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Sanjay Dhotre, announced that an approach paper, named National Level Blockchain Framework, is being drafted.

It is to study the potential for blockchain and distributed ledger technology along with the need to explore a shared infrastructure to employ these innovative technologies.