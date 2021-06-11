The International Monetary Fund has previously spoken out against smaller nations like the Marshall Islands recognizing a digital currency as legal tender.
The International Monetary Fund has said El Salvador’s recent decision to make Bitcoin legal tender in the country may raise legal and financial concerns.
In a Thursday press briefing from the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, spokesperson Gerry Rice said the group was already in discussions with lawmakers in El Salvador over a loan to support the country’s economy, having approved emergency funds related to the pandemic last year. However, Rice said an IMF team would be meeting with President Nayib Bukele today and implied crypto would be a likely topic for discussion.
“Adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis,” said Rice. “We are following developments closely, and we’ll continue our consultations with the authorities.”
Spokespeople for the IMF have often voiced concerns about countries adopting digital currency. In March, the group issued a similar warning against the Marshall Islands’ recognizing its digital sovereign currency, called SOV, as legal tender, as it may pose similar legal and financial risks. In that case, a spokesman said the islands’ local economy had been strained by the economic fallout of the pandemic and likely wouldn’t be corrected with the SOV.
In the case of El Salvador, the time between the introduction of ideas and action is seemingly short. President Bukele first announced he would propose a bill making Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender in El Salvador at a pre-recorded video message at the Bitcoin 2021 conference this weekend. The legislation passed with a supermajority in the nation's Legislative Assembly yesterday.
Though the country is still seeking support from the IMF related to the pandemic this year, it has already begun to consider the energy needs of Bitcoin miners. Bukele said he would be instructing state-owned electrical company LaGeo, to make certain facilities available to miners to utilize geothermal power from the country’s volcanoes — El Salvador currently operates the two geothermal plants in Ahuachapán and Berlín.
“Crypto assets can pose significant risks,” said Rice. “Effective regulatory measures are very important when dealing with them.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple bulls respite to end with blast off to $0.98
XRP price saw a healthy run-up after bleeding excessively over the past three weeks. Investors seem to be booking profits, which has stifled the recent run-up. If this continues, Ripple could bounce off two crucial support levels and restart its uptrend.
Cardano eyes 25% gains despite recent slowdown
Cardano price shows a bullish structure despite the mayhem caused in late May. ADA set up a higher low on June 8, followed by a quick upswing, a common theme across the crypto market.
Polygon might retrace before rallying 25%
MATIC price experienced a minor upswing on Wednesday but failed to entice the sidelined investors to jump on board. Additionally, Polygon did not retest a crucial supply barrier during this uptrend, which could indicate that a minor retracement seems likely.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Since June, Shiba Inu price has been locked in a descending channel but holding the outstanding May 19 support during the new selling wave in the cryptocurrency complex. The resulting bounce has stalled at the apex line of a previous symmetrical triangle, a level that served as support in late May.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.