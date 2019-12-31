Ian Balina someone who lost 2.5 million dollars while streaming live on youtube, is one of the most recognized and probably the most controversial personalities in the crypto community. He left behind his data analytics and IT jobs at companies like Deloitte and IBM to become a full-time crypto investor and researcher.

In this episode of Diva On The Block Ian and Kiana talk about:

- His journey from Uganda, to the US

- Why he quit his secure job at IBM to work full time in crypto

- Why he focuses on ICOs and how he manages his risk

- His thoughts on transparency

- How he and his team are using AI, machine learning and data analytics to create investment strategies, and whether he’s just using these words as a buzz word, or they’re actually using it

- I also chat with him about his upcoming project, Token Metrics, an investment, research, and media platform to take cryptocurrency investing mainstream.

For more from Invest Diva, click here