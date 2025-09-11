- Hyperliquid retraces from its $58.78 record high, indicating profit-taking and an overheated market.
- Hyperliquid DeFi TVL surges to record $2.72 billion amid steady investor confidence.
- Stablecoins market capitalization on Hyperliquid approaches the $6 billion mark as platform adoption grows.
Hyperliquid (HYPE) edges lower, down around 2.5% to trade slightly below $54.00 on Thursday. The token powering the Layer-1 protocol for a fully-optimized financial system on-chain, has recently rallied, reaching an all-time high of $58.78.
HYPE’s ongoing correction can be attributed to profit-taking and extremely overheated market conditions, considering a 25% growth in value from September 1.
Hyperliquid DeFi TVL and stablecoins market cap surge
Hyperliquid’s staking mechanism has experienced significant growth over the past few months, increasing from approximately $330 million on April 1 to $2.72 billion as of Thursday. Total Value Locked (TVL) in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) refers to the cumulative value of all coins held in smart contracts of all the protocols on the chain.
A steady increase in TVL indicates investor confidence in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Hence, their willingness to lock HYPE holdings into smart contracts on the chain, earning staking rewards in return.
A higher TVL also reduces the circulating supply and subsequently the potential selling pressure. A decrease in HYPE tokens on the open market, while demand increases, is a recipe for a sustainable price rally.
Hyperliquid DeFi TVL | Source: CoinGlass
The stablecoins market capitalisation has also been on a steady uptrend since early April. DeFi Llama data shows the asset classes’ market share on the Hyperliquid protocol at $5.83 billion, representing a 65.9% growth from $1.99 billion recorded on April 1.
Hyperliquid is also planning to launch USDH, a stablecoin native to the protocol, which will boost competition with existing tokens such as USDC and USDT. A higher stablecoin market capitalization, bolstered by USDH capturing a portion of the liquidity currently dominated by USDC, could boost demand for HYPE. Stablecoins are a medium for trading that often attracts more traders and increases trading volume.
Hyperliquid stablecoin market cap | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: HYPE trims gains amid profit-taking
Hyperliquid’s rally to a new record high of $58.78 is triggering profit-taking and creating volatility on Thursday. The current technical picture risks extending declines toward $50.00, underpinned by a sell signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the 4-hour chart.
A sell signal occurs when the blue MACD line crosses below the red signal line, prompting traders to reduce their exposure.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently at 56 after peaking at 78 in overbought territory, reinforces the bearish grip, suggesting that bullish momentum is fading.
HYPE/USDT 4-hour chart
The path of least resistance remains downward at the time of writing, with traders focusing on the $51.88 level, which was tested as resistance on August 27, the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $50.23, and the 100-period EMA at $48.12. If traders buy the dip, reducing the impact of profit-taking, the Hyperliquid price could resume its uptrend, aiming for a new record high.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR price surges as Archax launches Pool Token functionality on its network
Hedera (HBAR) price hovers around $0.234 at the time of writing on Thursday after breaking above the falling wedge pattern the previous day. This breakout favors the bulls and follows Archax’s partnership with HBAR on Wednesday to launch its Pool Token functionality.
Crypto Gainers Today: PUMP, AVAX rally as MNT reaches record high
Pump.fun (PUMP), Avalanche (AVAX), and Mantle (MNT) have all recorded double-digit growth over the last 24 hours, leading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery. PUMP and MNT gain momentum with listing on Binance US and Bybit respectively, while AVAX jumps with the Ava Labs and WeBlock deal.
Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise
Solana (SOL) could be next to pull off a major price run after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), according to Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who claims there are available ingredients for an "epic end-of-year run."
Ethereum Price Forecast: Whales step up buying pressure amid short-term holders distribution
Ethereum (ETH) trades above $4,300 on Wednesday following increased accumulation from whales as short-term holders step up distribution.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.