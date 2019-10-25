The Japanese branch of the huge cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just raised around USD 4.6 million in equity funding by issuing new shares to Japanese financial services company FPG Corporation.

The exchange has been rapidly expanding for a while now. They already operate in Singapore, Canada, Brazil, the United States and also have some units in the Middle East, some North African regions as well as Southeast Asia and many others. Lastly in October 2019, Huobi made a move into Turkey.

The company has been particularly looking into japan as the Crypto industry is big there. First by acquiring the regulated exchange BitTrade and now this move shows even more determination.