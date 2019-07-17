- Since early 2018, the exchange has spent 20% of its quarterly revenue on buying back outstanding tokens.
- Huobi stated that this “will be the last time HT tokens will be destroyed using the traditional buyback method.”
The Singapore-based exchange giants, Huobi, completed its quarterly burning event, to keep the supply of Huobi tokens under control. As per the firm, they burned 14,011,700 tokens from a 310,318,300 market supply, at a rate that is 116 percent greater than it did last quarter. Since early 2018, the exchange has spent 20% of its quarterly revenue on buying back outstanding tokens. These repurchased tokens are stored in a visible Ethereum address called the “Huobi Investor Protection Fund,” and act as a reserve fund.
CEO and Founder of Huobi Group, Leon Li, said:
“There are two big trends reflecting the size of this quarter’s buyback. The first is a rapidly strengthening market for digital assets and the other is the increasing popularity of our entire product line.”
Li then commented on the upgrades coming to the Huobi Finance Chain and the high-frequency algorithmic API, succinctly stating:
“The rest of 2019 will see even more improvements and innovations coming from Huobi.”
The company also stated in a separate blog post that this “will be the last time HT tokens will be destroyed using the traditional buyback method.” After this burn, the company will use the revenues generated in HT Tiered Fee deduction program to burn tokens directly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD revives the uptrend – Steps above $9,500
BTC/USD trading pair appears to have found support above $9,000. A rebound from the support has pulled above $9,500 amid a building bullish momentum across the market.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD defends falling wedge support; breakout still lingers
Ripple continued to press against key support areas yesterday. The downside momentum was augmented by the broad-based selling pressure in the market. As discussed yesterday, the upside was capped at $0.32 while XRP/USD sustained above $0.30.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD breaks trendline resistance
Litecoin has is reacting in the same way as other cryptos in the wake of the acute losses recorded yesterday. LTC/USD extended the losses below $100 which further squeeze through the next target.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD edges its way towards $300
Bitcoin Cash is revamping the uptrend after falling victim to selling pressure for the second time in the same week. The initial drop towards the end of the last week culminated in a dive under $300 on Monday this week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls get ready for a major assault
The cryptocurrency market has been pretty volatile this week. Bitcoin stayed in the green zone despite wild price gyrations, while major altcoins are nursing double-digit losses on a week-on-week basis.