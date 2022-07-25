A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Three reasons why Ethereum Classic is a sleeping giant
Vitalik Buterin commented on Ethereum Classic and its community in his recent talk at the Ethereum Community Conference. The co-founder of the largest altcoin network affirmed that ETC is the original Ethereum chain and retains the blockchain prior to the attack.
Will this support confluence save XRP price from a 10% drop?
XRP price, like many altcoins, has undone its gains witnessed over the last week. This development comes as the Bitcoin price struggles to move above a historically significant barrier.
Shiba Inu price discards bullish outlook as bears seize control, here’s what’s next for SHIB
Shiba Inu price has been a relatively bad altcoin to trade. The meme coin has pushed its users from euphoria to greed in late June and indecisiveness throughout July with a tiny bit of hope as it breached a bullish continuation pattern.
Cardano eyes $0.55 target after successful smoke test on Vasil testnet
Cardano price is ready to run to the $0.55 level in the current uptrend. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook. IOG recently published the weekly development update detailing successful tests conducted ahead of the Vasil Hard Fork.
Bitcoin: Assessing the chances of BTC visiting $30,000
Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.