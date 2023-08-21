Share:

Cash App, a multipurpose financial app, offers various capabilities, including money transfers, investment options and cryptocurrency purchases. Serving as a comprehensive financial tool, Cash App provides users the capacity to handle transactions, invest in stocks, and explore digital currencies like Bitcoin (BTC $26,024). The app aims to streamline financial tasks and assist users in navigating the modern financial landscape.

What is Cash App?

Cash App, created by Block Inc (formerly Square Inc), is a peer-to-peer (P2P) mobile payment service offering stored value services resembling deposit accounts. This innovative platform empowers users to access financial services without incurring the standard fees that accompany traditional banks.

As a non-banking financial solution, Cash App enables individuals to transfer and receive money, pay bills, file taxes and invest in stocks, complemented by the convenience of debit cards. With a sizable user base of 51 million individuals, Cash App offers an alternative to buying and selling Bitcoin on crypto exchanges.

The app’s expansion began in 2018, opening the doors to cryptocurrency transactions limited solely to Bitcoin and cementing its place as one of the prominent mobile payment apps available in the United Kingdom and the United States. Starting from 2023, Cash App users can conveniently monitor their Bitcoin transactions to streamline tax reporting using the TaxBit integration, simplifying the process of calculating taxes for BTC holdings.

Buy Bitcoin with Cash App

Before initiating the process of purchasing Bitcoin through Cash App, several preliminary steps are essential to ensure a smooth experience. Firstly, install the Cash App and create an account. Then, link the Cash App account to a checking or bank account. Once this link is established, Bitcoin purchases can be made. Additional security verification may be needed to enable investment features of Cash App, including buying Bitcoin.

It’s essential to be aware that Cash App only enables Bitcoin transactions, and its investing balances are not Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)- and Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)-insured. However, there is limited Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) coverage of fiat investing balances. As you embark on the journey to buy Bitcoin on Cash App, remember these fundamental prerequisites for a hassle-free transaction process.

Steps to buy Bitcoin on Cash App

Launch Cash App and log in to your account.

Ensure that your Cash App account has sufficient funds. You can add money to your account using your linked debit or credit card or receiving direct deposits.

Tap on the “Investing” section located at the bottom of the screen.

Look for the “Buy Bitcoin” option and tap it to proceed.

Enter the amount of Bitcoin you wish to purchase or use the slider to select a specific amount.

Enter your PIN and review the transaction details, including the current BTC price and any applicable fees.

Tap the “Buy” button to confirm your instant Bitcoin purchase.

Auto invest Bitcoin on Cash App

The Auto Invest feature can be utilized on Cash App to schedule recurring Bitcoin purchases that correspond to one’s preferences. By streamlining the accumulation of BTC over time, this function eliminates the necessity for manual transactions. This feature allows users to allocate a portion of their paycheck to Bitcoin consistently and spread out Bitcoin purchases to mitigate price fluctuations.

Steps to set up auto invest on Cash App

Access the “Bitcoin Investing” screen and tap “Buy.”

Click the drop-down menu labeled “Change Order Type.”

Choose a frequency — daily, weekly or every two weeks — and tap “Done.”

Opt for a preset amount or customize by tapping “...” and entering your desired amount.

Press “Next,” keeping in mind that there’s a $10 minimum for Auto Invest purchases.

Confirm your selection to set up automatic investments.

Cash App fees for purchasing Bitcoin

Cash App may impose fees for Bitcoin transactions depending on transaction size, and the current mid-market price of Bitcoin will apply to the purchase. The app also includes a spread, resulting in paying slightly more than the market value for the Bitcoin or selling slightly below market value.

The margin may differ when purchasing Bitcoin using Cash App compared to selling it. The margin and prices can also vary from what is advertised on other marketplaces.

During transactions with Bitcoin, Cash App will impose two types of fees: One of them is the service fee, and the other is an extra fee based on the price volatility across exchanges in the United States. The fees will appear on the confirmation of the trade before completing the transaction. In this way, if there is a disagreement with the final price, the option not to proceed is available.

Who can buy Bitcoin with Cash App?

To buy Bitcoin on Cash App, users must fulfill specific requirements. To use the application, a person needs to be at least 18 years old and over the age of maturity in their residence state. Additionally, they must be individuals, not businesses or other entities, and use the service for personal use only. Cash App is available in the U.K. and the U.S., and all 50 U.S. states can access the platform to purchase Bitcoin.

However, complete anonymity might not always be attainable. Certain government-issued or digital currency transfers may request users to provide personal information, such as their name, phone number, address, taxpayer identification number, birth date, email, government identification number and bank account details. Additionally, users may also be asked to disclose their money source and employment information.

Get Bitcoin with Cash App via Bitcoin Boost

Another way to get Bitcoin on Cash App is to earn it. The Bitcoin Boost function enables you to accumulate Bitcoin with each Cash Card transaction. Upon selecting a Bitcoin Boost and purchasing a Cash Card, the earned Bitcoin is automatically added to your Bitcoin balance.

Steps to implement a Cash app Bitcoin Boost

Access the “Cash Card” tab on your home screen.

Tap “Save with Boost,” choose a Boost and then click to add Boost.

Cash App does not charge any fees on Bitcoin Boost. For transaction-specific Bitcoin earnings, refer to your “Activity” tab and tap the relevant Cash Card transaction.

Security and safety measures offered by Cash App

Cash App complies with PCI Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) Level 1, the highest security compliance standard for merchants that accept payments. As a user, this implies that your data is secured and encrypted.

While Cash App provides a convenient way to buy Bitcoin, it’s essential to prioritize security. Consider implementing two-factor authentication (2FA) and using a robust and unique password for your account to protect your Bitcoin wallet and transactions.

By enabling 2FA, requiring a PIN to transfer cash and activating alerts for account activity, you may increase the security of your Cash App account. If your card is lost or stolen, it’s possible to deactivate it to prevent fraudulent charges. Also, avoid sharing sensitive information with anyone and be cautious of potential scams related to cryptocurrency purchases.

Drawbacks to buying Bitcoin via Cash App

While Cash App provides an alternative platform to buying Bitcoin, there are some drawbacks to consider. Firstly, if you are an investor interested in diversifying your crypto portfolio beyond Bitcoin, Cash App falls short, as it only offers the option to buy Bitcoin and does not support other cryptocurrencies. Unlike traditional brokers, Cash App’s investment options are limited, restricting your ability to explore various digital assets.

Moreover, it is essential to note that, unlike traditional banks, Cash App’s Bitcoin and investing balances are not insured by the FDIC or FSCS. This means that your funds held within the app are not protected in the same way as they would be in a bank account. However, investing balances may be covered by SIPC in some cases. Also, in the U.S., Cash Card offers your account benefits from FDIC coverage, ensuring security for up to $250,000 of your Cash App account balance.

Therefore, exploring dedicated crypto exchanges may be more suitable for investors seeking a more comprehensive range of investment options and the security of FDIC insurance.