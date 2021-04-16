Most of the coins have continued their growth today. However, some of them have entered a correction phase.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep the growth, and its price has gone down by 2.22 percent as a result.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the dip, Bitcoin (BTC) does not look bearish while it keeps trading above $61,500.
The volatility has reduced, which means that the sideways trend in the range of $62,000-$63,000 is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $62,800 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC). The rate of the main altcoin has increased by 3 percent since yesterday.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) remains bullish, aiming at the $2,600 mark. The trading volume is low, which means that bears are not so active yet.
Ethereum is trading at $2,467 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the top loser today, with its price going down by 4 percent.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP is yet to decide its next move. In this regard, sideways trading might prevail in the mid-term. Hence, the area of $1.75-$1.85 is a magnet for buyers in the short-term.
XRP is trading at $1.71 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
