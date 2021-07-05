Bulls keep controlling the situation as the majority of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above $35,000, rising by 2.38%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the resistance zone at $36,125. The ongoing rise is accompanied by the low trading volume which means that traders are still accumulating power for the sharp move.
In this case, if bulls break the mentioned level, there are high chances to return to the vital level at $40,000 soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $35,322 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is a bigger gainer than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the chief altcoin has increased by 4.54% over the last day.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is approaching the liquidity zone at $2,400. If buyers manage to break this level, they might easily achieve the nearest resistance at $2,950. In another case, the false breakout may make the positions of bears even stronger which can push back the rate to the support at $1,730.
Ethereum is trading at $2,310 at press time.
ADA/USD
The rate of Cardano (ADA) is almost unchanged since yesterday, going up by 0.75%.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Even though the rate of Cardano (ADA) remains the same, the bullish scenario is more likely than the bearish one. It is confirmed by the fact that the altcoin has fixed above the $1.33 mark. The low buying trading volume might be a prerequisite for the ongoing rise to the next important mark at $1.64.
ADA is trading at $1.4334 at press time.
BNB/USD
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 3.17% since yesterday.
BNB/USD chart byTradingView
Binance Coin (BNB) is accumulating a position for the possible ongoing rise as the native exchange coin has fixed above $300 mark. At the moment, bulls might be trying to test the liquidity zone around $340 where bears might again seize the initiative.
BNB is trading at $304 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is following the price action of Cardano (ADA) as its rate also remains the same since yesterday.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE remains trading in the narrow range getting energy for the further move. At the moment, the altcoin is closely located near the resistance at $0.2895. If bulls can break it, there are high chances to get to the liquidity zone around $0.32 shortly.
DOGE is trading at $0.2475 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon eyes equal highs with 11% advance
MATIC price performance is capped by a crucial resistance level that has kept it from rising higher over five times between June 22 and June 29. Therefore, the current uptrend might face a similar rejection, preventing a flip of this barrier.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple evaluates 11% correction
XRP price has been on a slow uptrend as it ended a consolidation phase and is entering a high probability reversal zone. If the bullish swings continue, Ripple is likely to enter this area and create a local top. The bearish thesis might face invalidation ...
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls show strength, 15% advance likely
Cardano price breached through a pivotal barrier on July 4, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although the upswing seems likely, a pullback might lead to a breakdown of the immediate support level will not invalidate the bullishness.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 15% decline to sweep range lows
SafeMoon price took a massive tumble after May 21, which set the trading range for the future. Since this massive drop, SAFEMOON has been trading extremely close to the lower boundary. On June 22, the altcoin created a new range low ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.