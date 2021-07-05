Bulls keep controlling the situation as the majority of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has fixed above $35,000, rising by 2.38%.

BTC

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the resistance zone at $36,125. The ongoing rise is accompanied by the low trading volume which means that traders are still accumulating power for the sharp move.

In this case, if bulls break the mentioned level, there are high chances to return to the vital level at $40,000 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $35,322 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is a bigger gainer than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the chief altcoin has increased by 4.54% over the last day.

ETH

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is approaching the liquidity zone at $2,400. If buyers manage to break this level, they might easily achieve the nearest resistance at $2,950. In another case, the false breakout may make the positions of bears even stronger which can push back the rate to the support at $1,730.

Ethereum is trading at $2,310 at press time.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) is almost unchanged since yesterday, going up by 0.75%.

ADA

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Even though the rate of Cardano (ADA) remains the same, the bullish scenario is more likely than the bearish one. It is confirmed by the fact that the altcoin has fixed above the $1.33 mark. The low buying trading volume might be a prerequisite for the ongoing rise to the next important mark at $1.64.

ADA is trading at $1.4334 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 3.17% since yesterday.

BNB

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) is accumulating a position for the possible ongoing rise as the native exchange coin has fixed above $300 mark. At the moment, bulls might be trying to test the liquidity zone around $340 where bears might again seize the initiative.

BNB is trading at $304 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is following the price action of Cardano (ADA) as its rate also remains the same since yesterday.

DOGE

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE remains trading in the narrow range getting energy for the further move. At the moment, the altcoin is closely located near the resistance at $0.2895. If bulls can break it, there are high chances to get to the liquidity zone around $0.32 shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.2475 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

