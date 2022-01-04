The week has begun in a neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market as some coins are in the red zone, while others are in green.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has fallen by 1.15% over the last 24 hours.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE is trading in a channel between the support at $0.1310 and the resistance at $0.2204. The trading volume remains low, which means that traders have not accumulated enough energy for a further sharp move.
In this case, continued sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.
DOGE is trading at $0.1713 at press time.
SHIB/USD
The price of SHIB is almost unchanged since yesterday. It has only grown by 0.12%.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
The volatility of SHIB is at its lowest levels against the falling trading volume. Currently, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the rate is far away from its support and resistance areas.
If the bears' pressure continues, the price may test the zone of the most liquidity around $0.000028 shortly.
SHIB is trading at $0.00003392 at press time.
FLOKI/USD
FLOKI is the biggest gainer from the list today with a price change of +4.73%.
FLOKI/USD chart by TradingView
FLOKI made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.000115. If bulls cannot break this level and fix above it, bears will control the situation on the market. If they keep the pressure, there is a possibility of seeing a retest of the support at $0.00009675 soon.
FLOKI is trading at $0.00010786 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price presents a bullish buying opportunity
Cardano price, like Solana, has set up a bottom reversal pattern, indicating a trend change is likely. A bounce off the immediate support floor will kick-start the bullish outlook for ADA and propel it to retest a crucial resistance barrier.
Why Dogecoin price could kickstart a 30% rally if this key resistance breaks
Dogecoin price appears to be preparing for a 30% upswing if the bulls manage to slice above one key area of resistance. A technical indicator suggests that there are more buyers than sellers in the market, adding credence to the optimistic forecast.
Bitcoin hashrate reaches all-time high as BTC celebrates 13th anniversary
The Bitcoin mining hashrate reached an all-time high over the weekend, just ahead of the 13th anniversary of the creation of the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. BTC was launched by pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto on January 3, 2009.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL eyes 15% gains despite looming death cross
Solana price is at an inflection point that could make or break its near-term outlook. From a four-hour perspective, SOL is likely to kick-start a minor uptrend that will push it to retest crucial hurdles. Solana price has tagged the $168.14 support level twice.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.