-
The market is pricing in a 67% chance of a 50 bps cut.
-
Rate cuts have historically benefited Bitcoin’s price.
-
Could a 50 bps revive recession fears?
-
A favourable reaction could see Bitcoin bulls test the 60k-61k zone.
The Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting kicks off today and will conclude on Wednesday. The US central bank is set to start cutting rates, but the big question is by how much and what might this mean for Bitcoin.
The market has ramped up expectations that the Fed will kick off this rate-cutting cycle with an outsized reduction. According to the Fed funds, the market is fully pricing in a rate cut and is pricing in a 67% probability of a 50 basis point rate cut, up significantly from 35% just a week ago.
There are arguments for and against a 25- or 50-basis-point rate cut. While inflation has cooled, the hotter-than-expected monthly core inflation print has served as a reminder that inflation remains sticky, favouring a 25-basis-point cut. Meanwhile, the cooling labour market and signs that the economy is slowing faster than expected support a larger move by the Fed.
Given the uncertainty in the pricing ahead of the decision, whether the Fed decides to cut by 25 or 50 basis points, the market will likely see increased volatility.
How has Bitcoin reacted to rate cuts previously?
Historically speaking, Bitcoin has performed well following Fed rate cuts. In March 2020, Bitcoin rallied following the Fed’s rate reductions in response to the pandemic economic shock.
When the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, this increases liquidity, which is often beneficial for risk assets such as Bitcoin or stocks. Therefore, the start of a rate-cutting cycle is often considered bullish for crypto.
However, there is a possibility that a 50-basis-point rate cut from the Fed may spook the market. Concerns over a hard landing surfaced following the weaker-than-expected July non-farm payroll report, sending Bitcoin below 50k. Should the Fed opt for an outsized hike, it risks sending the message that the Fed is behind the curve and that a 50-basis-point hike is needed to attempt to avoid a hard landing. Such a move could revive lingering recession fears, negatively impacting risk assets and the Bitcoin price.
This isn’t our base case scenario, given that the Bitcoin price has recovered from the September low of 52.5k in line with rising expectations of a 50 basis point cut. With this in mind, an outsized cut, if accompanied by calming words from the Fed, could support a move higher for the digital asset.
Where next for Bitcoin?
On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin trades in a symmetrical triangle. A favourable reaction to the Fed’s rate decision could see buyers break out above the 60-61k zone to fuel a move higher toward 65k.
Should the Fed’s move fuel recession worries, a fall lower towards 53.7, the rising trendline support, could be on the cards.
The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Virtual assets are inherently volatile and subject to significant value fluctuations, which could result in substantial gains or losses. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. PrimeXBT does not accept clients from Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated in our website.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price could recover amid higher chances of a 0.50% US interest rate cut on Wednesday
Bitcoin (BTC) shows signs of recovery and rises above $59,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, following a three-day decline after failing to close above $60,500 over the weekend.
Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial confirms plan for WLFI token, likely exempt from SEC regulations
Donald Trump, former US President and Republican Presidential candidate, officially backed World Liberty Financial, a crypto project endorsed by the Trump family.
These three altcoins see sudden attention from whales, what to expect
Altcoins Injective, Render and Polygon observe whale transfers to cold wallets, resulting in price anomalies. Santiment analysts consider price anomalies as reliable short-and long-term signals.
Solana price action and on-chain metrics show signs of weakness
Solana (SOL) hints at a downward trend as it trades around $132 on Tuesday, following a rejection from the previously broken ascending trendline at $139.80 last week.
Bitcoin: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin price retested and bounced off from the daily support level of $56,000 this week. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $140.7 million in inflows until Thursday and on-chain data supports a bullish outlook.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.