Ethereum, and most cryptos actually, are under pressure in the short term.
If you read under the lines this is basically the Fed saying inflation is at extreme levels which is why hedges against it rallied yesterday (metals, cryptos, JPY...)
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price needs a swing low confirmation so ETH can rally to $4,500
Ethereum price is at an inflection point as buyers try to set up a bullish regime. If successful, ETH will likely trigger a short-term uptrend that can evolve into a bull rally under certain conditions. A breakdown of the $3,669 support level will create a lower low.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA consolidation hints at a 16% breakout
Cardano price has been consolidating above a crucial level by producing roughly equal lows and lower highs, giving rise to a generally bearish pattern. However, due to its location at a critical demand zone, ADA has a chance at a bullish breakout.
Polkadot ready to bounce to $35 as DOT completes corrective period
Polkadot price is more than 50% below its all-time high. The downside moves it has experienced are the most bearish since May, but the tables may soon turn in the bull’s favor. Bullish reversal could see explosive movement higher.
Bitcoin price positioned for major bullish breakout towards $69,000
Bitcoin price action has been flirting with a final support level that could see prices drop from $47,000 to $37,000 without much effort. The daily candlestick chart warns of continued bearish momentum, but the Point and Figure chart shows a path to rally Bitcoin higher.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.