- AVAX price has reached an inflection point of its 39% rally.
- If the bullish momentum is enough to flip the $30.20 barrier into a support level, a 20% upswing seems plausible.
- Rejection at the aforementioned level could result in a 12% correction.
AVAX price embarked on an impressive rally on August 2 and reached its forecasted destination on August 8. Interestingly, this target is a massive resistance level that is likely to test bulls’ grit. Investors need to be patient and take into consideration the reaction of Avalanche bulls to this hurdle when making their next move.
AVAX price ready to roll
AVAX price created a range between $22.43 to $37.97 on May 12 and 13. Although it fell off the bottom of the range for a while, it successfully recovered above the range low on July 18, indicating a shift in the momentum.
This development underwent a decent amount of consolidation for the next two weeks. On August 3, AVAX price once again retested the range low – for the last time it would turn out as it subsequently took off, undergoing a 39% rally. Nevertheless, all was not plain sailing as although the move twice pierced the midpoint of the range at $30.20, both times it failed to overcome it.
Now, a pullback might be brewing for AVAX price. Investors need to wait for a rejection or a flip to decide where the altcoin is headed next. Assuming Avalanche bulls take control and overcome the $30.20 level, market participants can expect a 20% run-up to $36.48 and, in some cases, a revisit of the $37.97 hurdle.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart
However, if AVAX price is again rejected by $30.20 again, then a 12% correction to $26.34 seems likely. Investors can short this move to maximize their returns. If the buying pressure makes a comeback, traders can mull on opening a long position here.
If the $26.34 support floor breaks down, it will invalidate the bullish thesis for AVAX price. In such a case, a retest of the four-hour fair value gap (FVG) at $21.29 is likely after a 19% downswing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
