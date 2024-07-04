Here are the best and worst-performing cryptocurrencies in H1 2024

Cryptocurrencies such as MOG, OMF, and WIF gained the most this year, surging over 1000% year-to-date.

Apart from meme coins, altcoins like TON, AR, BNB, and FET also gained well in the year.

OP, ARB, ENJ, and CRV are the worst-performing tokens so far in 2024.

A recent report by Crypto Koryo on Wednesday revealed meme coins as the top performers among cryptocurrencies so far in 2024, with several altcoins coming in behind. The worst-performing tokens are DeFi and governance tokens.

WIF and OM leads the crypto market in 2024

Meme coins have been among the most successful cryptocurrencies this year, with most soaring over 1000% in the first half of the year.

In the category of best-performing tokens among the top 200 crypto assets, MOG, OM, WIF, and ABT stood out, each rising over 1000%. Mog coin (MOG) had the highest share, with a year-to-date percentage of 2973%. While the token has rallied since March with several notable surges, its recent 10% decline shows investors may be taking profits. A further decline could spark a massive sell-off for the meme coin.

PEPE, PEOPLE, and FLOKI have also been notable gainers among top meme coins since January, rising 697%, 545% and 376%, respectively. However, PEPE has been experiencing significant declines over the last 30 days as investors' interest has dwindled.

In addition to meme coins, altcoins such as TON, AR, NEAR, BNB, FET, and AIOZ have had strong showings in the first half of the year. TON's price surge may have been triggered by several integrations and partnerships across its ecosystem, including partnerships with Telegram and Tether.

On the contrary, tokens like OP, ARB, ENJ, LUNA, and CRV have underperformed, experiencing more than 50% declines since the beginning of the year. A majority of the tokens are native to DeFi projects and networks.

OP's underperformance may be due to the several token unlocks it has seen since January.

Other tokens that fall under the category of worst-performing assets by market cap include DYDX, MINA, WOO, and ASTR.