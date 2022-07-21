Bulls keep dominating on the market as most of the coins are in the green zone. Solana (SOL) is the only exception from the rule, going down by 0.75%.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by 7.83% over the last 24 hours.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has touched the $24,000 mark, which confirms buyers' power. If bulls can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, one can expect a further rise to the resistance level at $25,400 soon.
Thus, the rising trading volume supports such a scenario. Bitcoin is trading at $23,962 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has followed the growth of BTC, rising by 4%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Bulls have seized the initiative after yesterday's bearish candle. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the $1,600 mark. If nothing crucial changes by the end of the day, the ongoing rise might lead to the test of the mirror level at $1,700 shortly.
Ethereum is trading at $1,605 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is growing the least as it has risen by only 3.40% since yesterday.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP is looking less bullish than other coins as the rate has made a false breakout of the $0.38 mark. Until the price is below it, there are chances to see more of a fall than an upward move. Respectively, sideways trading in the range of $0.36-$0.38 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
XRP is trading at $0.3754 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
