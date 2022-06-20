The cryptocurrency market is slightly recovering after a prolonged drop, and most of the coins are in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Despite today's rise, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 28.80% over the last seven days.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the weekly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is about to make a false breakout of the $19,490 mark. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the daily closure. If buyers can keep the initiative and the price holds near the $19,500 mark, there are chances to see a further correction to the $20,000 zone next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,468 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has risen more than Bitcoin (BTC) since yesterday, as the price change has accounted for 4.44%.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) has also bounced off the $900 mark against the increased volume. Thus, the rate has come back above the crucial $1,000 mark. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect the continued growth to the $1,150-$1,200 area within the next few days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,033 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is falling the least in terms of the weekly analysis as the drop has constituted 9.80%.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Despite this, the situation is less clear compared to Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). Currenly, bulls need to hold the initiative they have gained, keeping the rate above the $0.30 level. If they manage to do that, a rise is possible to $0.35 shortly.
XRP is trading at $0.3132 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How to profitably trade the next Dogecoin price move?
Dogecoin price seems to be picking up steam as it hovers above a significant support floor, suggesting the possibility of recovery. The said barrier is an inflection point and could make-or-break the situation for DOGE.
Are AVAX bulls alive after another weekend crash?
AVAX price tried resisting the bearish pressure but was unsuccessful considering last month’s returns. Regardless, Avalanche price is retesting a stable high-time-frame support level, suggesting that a recovery could be underway.
Why Polygon is at risk of turning into a worthless penny stock
Polygon price is nearing its last line of defense for entering an existential crisis. MATIC price is set to book its eighth straight week of losses, even eleven if you do not count the marginally profitable week from mid-April.
Why Ethereum price will need to bite through the sour apple
Ethereum price is already too far gone in the new area for recovery. ETH price will drop 50% before founding essential and strong enough support to halt the descent. Expect an L-shaped to W-shaped recovery, as current tail risks will linger for some time.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.