Has Bitcoin (BTC) accumulated enough power to start rising faster than the altcoins?

The decline on the weekend has been replaced by growth as all of the top 10 coins have come back to the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Last Saturday, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated in a narrow range at the $47,745 level. At some point, the pair broke through the resistance of $48,000, renewing the monthly high at $48,190, but sellers immediately brought the price down to the support of $46,000.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On Sunday, another bearish momentum tried to push through the two-hour EMA55. But this level of average prices kept the pair from a deep pullback.
At the beginning of this week, buyers again went to storm the resistance of $48,000. In case of a successful breakthrough of this milestone, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) this week might be able to test the psychological mark of $50,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $47,283 at press time.
ETH/USD
At the end of last week, buyers were unable to break above the $3,333 mark, and the Ethereum (ETH) price rolled back to the four-hour EMA55 area.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
On Sunday night, sellers lost the initiative and, over the past night, the pair fully recovered to the monthly high. It was updated to the level of $3,340 tonight, but buyers have not yet been able to test the resistance of $3,400. After a short pullback, attempts to break above the resistance of $3,400 may be repeated, and the August high can move to $3,500.
Ethereum is trading at $3,287 at press time.
XRP/USD
On Saturday morning, after a short consolidation, the XRP price broke through the $1.15 resistance and continued to rise above the $1.20 level. At the end of last week, the bulls managed to renew the summer high to $1.35.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
At the moment, the price has pulled back from the high zone, but buyers are trying to restore the pair and test the level of $1.40. If the pair manages to gain a foothold above this line, then this week a retest of the resistance of $1.50 is possible.
XRP is trading at $1.2762 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink adoption takes another step forward as LINK price eyes 20% upswing
Chainlink price has been on a steady uptrend but faced selling pressure as it approached a stiff resistance level on August 16. While a minor retracement might arrive shortly, LINK looks bullish and ready to conquer the immediate barrier.
Terra Virtua migrates from ETH to Polygon to reduce energy consumption by over 99%
Terra Virtua has made the decision to move from the Ethereum blockchain to Polygon, citing sustainability as the main factor. The switch to Polygon may reduce the energy consumption of producing one NFT by 99%.
Axie Infinity protocol revenue continues to beat Ethereum
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
Fitch warns El Salvador Bitcoin law could pose significant risks to financial sector
Fitch Ratings highlighted that there are certain risks associated with the El Salvador Bitcoin legislation. The credit rating agency suggested that firms would either need to hold their BTC or quickly sell the digital asset to avoid price risk.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.