Bitcoin is approaching the most eagerly anticipated moment in its history, and markets are feeding the excitement after weeks of gains.

Bitcoin (BTC) is just days away from a historic crossroads this week — what will the coming days have in store for traders and hodlers?

Cointelegraph takes a look at the major factors influencing the market just over a week before the largest cryptocurrency’s third block reward halving.

 

Just 8 days left till the Bitcoin halving

The next eight days will focus on one topic only for Bitcoin analysts — its third block reward halving. Technically known as the “block subsidy halving,” the event will drop the supply of “new” Bitcoins paid to miners by 50% to 6.25 BTC per block.

This immediate 50% drop in supply should have considerable knock-on effects for demand, especially taken against the historical precedent of the previous two halvings.

The impact is neatly summarized by Bitcoin’s stock-to-flow price model, which suggests that major price movements should come 1-2 years after the halving.

Cointelegraph has reported extensively on stock-to-flow’s various iterations and their forecasts.

Chart

Bitcoin stock-to-flow model as of May 4. Source: PlanB/ Digitalik

 

BTC isn’t done with stocks yet

Bitcoin continues to exhibit some copycat price behavior which tracks movements on major stock markets. 

As of Sunday, futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones among others were tanking 3%, which soon translated into a fresh price dip for BTC/USD.

At press time, the pair traded at around $8,700, down 3.7% on the day, having bounced off support at $8,500. 

Coronavirus continues to weigh on sentiment, as the United States and China spar over the pandemic’s origins and handling, sparking trade fears.

Chart

Bitcoin versus S&P 500 1-year chart. Source: Skew

 

Fundamentals tap all-time highs

Bitcoin’s network fundamentals remain on an upward trajectory despite mixed price action. Hash rate and difficulty are hovering near all-time highs.

Chart

Bitcoin hash rate 1-year chart. Source: Blockchain

The difficulty is set to increase by a modest 1.4% on May 5 and will be the last such increase before the halving seven days later.

The two aspects of Bitcoin go hand in hand for analysts, as Bitcoin’s automatic difficulty adjustment mechanism prevents manipulation of supply rate, regardless of how much BTC is worth in fiat terms.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Dominance struggle intensifies

Dominance struggle intensifies

During the weekend, Bitcoin managed to overcome the first resistance level created by a medium-term downward trend line. But today it meets the 200-day simple moving average and the upward movement has become more complicated. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

ETH bears must fight for $193.00 to the last drop of blood

ETH bears must fight for $193.00 to the last drop of blood

ETH/USD touched the intraday low at $195.17 and recovered to $199.50 by press time. The second-largest digital asset attempted a recovery above $219 on Sunday, May 3, and has been trading with bearish bias ever since.

More Ethereum News

LTC/USD may retreat to $45.00 before the recovery resumes

LTC/USD may retreat to $45.00 before the recovery resumes

Litecoin topped at $50.96 on April 30 and slipped back below $50.00 as the upside momentum faded away during the weekend. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $45.83.

More Litecoin News

BCH/USD freefalls to $235

BCH/USD freefalls to $235

Bitcoin Cash extended the bearish action on Monday below the $240 support. A low was formed at $235, marking the end of the intraday bearish action. A low was formed at $235, marking the end of the intraday bearish action.

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location