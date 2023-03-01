Goldman Sachs’ digital assets unit is reportedly open to bolstering its 70-strong team, despite a massive cost-cutting exercise at the firm last month that will see 3,200 employees clear their desks.
Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs, said the bank remains “hugely supportive” of exploring blockchain applications and that the digital asset division will hire “as appropriate” this year.
The executive made the comments in Hong Kong to Bloomberg last week, noting that the digital assets team has grown from just four staff members in 2020 to around 70 today.
The firm’s supposed openness to beef up its crypto team comes despite the firm cutting up to 3,200 jobs last month, its largest round of layoffs since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.
The cuts have reportedly impacted senior, middle and junior-level executives and concentrated on its core trading and banking units, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
In a presentation during Goldman Sachs' 2023 Investor Day in New York, CFO Denis Coleman reportedly said part of the payroll cuts will also involve holding off on replacing departing employees this year, so it can instead focus on “prioritizing strategic hires.”
In December, McDermott said the firm was seeing opportunities to buy crypto companies that are “priced more sensibly” after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, adding that they are already doing its due diligence on some crypto firms.
He noted that while FTX was a “poster child” of the space, ultimately, the underlying tech behind the industry “continues to perform.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Bitcoin layer 2 protocol Stacks sustain its gains after STX defies crypto bloodbath?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrencies in the top 10 witnessed a decline in February after January 2023’s euphoria. Bitcoin’s layer-2 scaling protocol Stacks Network bucked the trend and yielded 244% gains for holders. It remains to be seen whether STX can sustain its uptrend in March.
Litecoin price could explode to $100 due to this LTC accumulation pattern
Litecoin price shows a bullish setup on the one-hour timeframe, which is getting ready for a breakout. If played correctly with leverage and risk, this outlook could yield LTC futures traders a neat little chunk of profit.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Inflation's relief pump
Bitcoin price has traders honing in as price consolidates near the lower $23,000 region. While the BTC price trade sideways, the technical suggests that the peer-to-peer digital currency is in a make-or-break situation.
Analyst suggests AVAX could explode by 220% if Bitcoin price crosses this level
Traders and investors have hopes from the crypto market of going back to its glory of the May 2022 peak. Around that time, Bitcoin price, as well as the altcoins, managed to mark their all-time highs.
Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.