According to International Data Corporation (IDC) spending on blockchain technology is expected to rise to USD 2.7 billion this year.

In the research note, the company have said the US will be leading the way with a massive USD 1.1 billion spend with Western Europe second at USD 661 million and China in third place at USD 304 million. These numbers indicate a massive 60% year on year growth rate and estimate by 2023 the worldwide spend would rise to USD 15.9 billion. It is no doubt that blockchain will change data but these numbers are massive and it remains to be seen if mass adoption will be taken up by traditional finance.

Ripple has been a leader in this field with the likes of Santander testing blockchain systems with the US-based firm. Financial market data firms have also been experimenting with data transfer but sometimes have been stuck with latency issues. Having said that cross border payments and settlement systems have been relishing the technology as it seems to be faster and cheaper than traditional method so watch this space for more growth.