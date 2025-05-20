GENIUS Act advances in the US Senate, the first US federal framework for regulating stablecoins

US Senate voted 66-32 to overcome a filibuster and advance a stablecoin regulation bill, marking a significant win for the crypto industry.

A group of Democrats dropped their earlier opposition after negotiations led by several Senators, clearing the way for a debate.

The House Committee on Financial Services has approved its stablecoin measure, but has yet to pass the chamber.

The US Senate took a major step toward regulating stablecoins on Monday night by voting 66-32 to advance the GENIUS Act. The vote overcomes a Democratic-led filibuster and clears a key procedural hurdle. The vote opens the door to full Senate debate and eventual passage of the bill, which would establish the first comprehensive federal framework for stablecoin regulation.

Crypto market regulations ease as US Stablecoin Bill clears key Senate hurdle

A Bloomberg report on Tuesday highlights that the Stablecoin legislation, the GENIUS Act, overcame a procedural blockade on Monday night in the US Senate, marking a major victory for the crypto industry.

US Senate voted 66-32 to overcome a filibuster and advance a stablecoin regulation bill, marking a significant win for the crypto industry. A group of Democrats dropped their earlier opposition after negotiations led by Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Angela Alsobrooks, clearing the way for Senate floor debate.

The House Financial Services Committee has approved its own stablecoin measure, but it has yet to pass the chamber.

“Some House Republicans want to merge it with a follow-on bill governing the regulation of cryptocurrencies more broadly. The House and Senate will have to reconcile any differences in legislation before sending a final version to Trump’s desk,” says a Bloomberg analyst.

The US Senate’s decision to advance a stablecoin regulatory bill marks a pivotal moment for the crypto industry. This decision has a positive outlook as it moves toward establishing a clear legal framework for stablecoins, potentially boosting legitimacy and adoption. However, some concerns exist around consumer protection, financial stability, and illicit use.