- Gemini has applied to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker GEMI.
- The firm filed to launch an IPO, offering 16 million shares of its Class A stock for sale.
- Gemini expects the offering to be priced between $17 and $19 per share.
Gemini filed on Tuesday for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to list 16 million shares of its Class A stock on the NASDAQ exchange.
Gemini reveals IPO plan
Crypto exchange Gemini wants to issue approximately 16.7 million of its Class A common shares in an IPO, a Form S-1 filing with the SEC on Tuesday reveals.
The firm, founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, outlined plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol GEMI.
Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald are acting as lead bookrunners on the deal. Other financial institutions, including Evercore ISI, Mizuho, Truist Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Keefe, and Bruyette & Woods, will serve as bookrunners for the deal.
Gemini did not mention when the offering is expected to end but stated that it is subject to market and other conditions, adding that it cannot guarantee the actual size or terms of the sale.
The firm and its selling shareholders stated that they granted bookrunners a 30-day option from the date of Tuesday's filing to purchase up to an additional 2,396,348 and 103,652 shares of Class A common stock at the IPO price. Gemini expects sales of its shares to be priced between $17 and $19.
Gemini aims to join a growing list of publicly-traded crypto companies in the US, alongside Circle, Coinbase, eToro and Bullish.
The firm first hinted at a public listing in June, after announcing that it confidentially filed for an IPO with the SEC. However, more details regarding the IPO were revealed in August, after Gemini indicated plans to list on the NASDAQ.
The recent crypto IPO boom follows a dramatic shift in the digital asset regulatory landscape since President Donald Trump's return to the White House in January. Gemini was one of several crypto companies from which the SEC withdrew a Wells notice after a change in the agency's leadership.
A Wells notice is an official letter from the SEC or other regulatory bodies, notifying a company or individual that it could face enforcement action due to evidence of securities law violation after an investigation.
Meanwhile, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss were among the major crypto contributors to President Trump's campaign last year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as market sentiment steadies
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its recovery, trading above $110,000 following recent corrections. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC's footsteps and recovered slightly after retesting their key support levels, hinting at a possible continuation of the rebound if momentum holds.
Crypto Gainers: Bitget jumps on Morph Chain deal, Ondo and Fartcoin extend recovery
Bitget Token (BGB), Ondo (ONDO), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top-performing tokens over the last 24 hours, achieving double-digit gains. The recovery run in these tokens prepares for a new bullish start as capital rotation from top altcoins searches for fundamentally firm alternatives.
Coinbase unveils new futures product aimed at traditional equities investors
Coinbase (COIN) plans to launch the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, aiming to provide traders exposure to the Magnificent 7 tech stocks and BlackRock's crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
DOGE bounces off key support as CleanCore Solutions secures $175 million for Dogecoin treasury
Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the $0.210 support following CleanCore Solutions' (ZONE) announcement of a $175 million private placement to establish the first official treasury for the meme coin, in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.