Gemini, the Winklevoss brothers-founded cryptocurrency exchange, has added dogecoin to the cryptocurrencies supported by its Earn lending program, allowing customers to earn interest on their holdings.
-
Users can realize as much as 2.25% annual percentage yield (APY) on DOGE, Gemini said in a blog post on Saturday.
-
Sushiswap, injective and polygon have also joined the U.S.-based exchange's Gemini Earn platform.
-
The additions take the total number of interest-bearing cryptocurrencies to 32.
-
Under the program, users can earn between 1.26% and 7.75% APY, according to the platform's web page.
-
Dogecoin was first listed on Gemini on March 4, as eToro also added support for the meme-based coin.
-
At press time, DOGE is changing hands for around $0.50, having fallen from an all-time high of $0.74 on Saturday, according to CoinDesk data.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple on track to hit $2 as on-chain metrics reset
XRP price shows a consolidation in play that could lead to a new yearly high. The recent recovery from the dip into the demand zone suggests the presence of strong buyers.
Chainlink makes new all-time high, targeting $100
Chainlink price made another new all-time high at $52.70, while all eyes were on Ethereum crossing past $4,000. LINK has regained massive bullish momentum in the past few weeks.
SafeMoon price may retrace 25% as bulls fail to establish dominance
SafeMoon price shows a massive rally that pushed it to the recent local top. However, the inability of the buyers to propel it past this crucial level might lead to a pullback.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price is facing a stiff resistance wall that could result in a minor correction. A confluence of on-chain indicators adds credibility to this potential bearish move.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.