- Arbitrum gains bullish momentum, increasing the chances of a 16% breakout to $0.58 resistance.
- Arbitrum launches a $40 million DeFi incentive program to reward targeted user actions.
- The DeFi program is designed to span four seasons, starting with lending markets.
Arbitrum (ARB) price is poised for a breakout, trading above $0.50 on Wednesday. Renewed investor optimism in the broader cryptocurrency market and the launch of a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) incentive program, back ARB’s short-term bullish outlook.
The ARB futures Weighted Funding Rate has stabilized at around 0.0101%, recovering from the 0.0003% level seen on Tuesday and affirming the bullish grip. A steady increase in this metric would imply that traders are increasingly leveraging long positions in ARB.
ARB Futures Weighted Funding Rate | Source: CoinGlass
Arbitrum debuts $40 million DeFi incentive program
Arbitrum has launched the DeFi Renaissance Incentive Program (DRIP) in collaboration with Entropy, a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) on the network. The incentive program is powered by Merkl, a platform that empowers protocols to augment user engagement and accelerate growth.
Entropy will oversee the 80 million ARB in user incentives valued at $40 million. DRIP has been designed to span four seasons, targeting specific sector verticals at any given time.
Lending markets will kick start the first season, with a special focus on the growth of leverage looping on Arbitrum One. Users will be able to earn ARB tokens by borrowing against a specified list of yield-bearing Ethereum (ETH) and stable assets across participating lending protocols.
“By rewarding borrow demand across multiple lending markets and assets, the program aims to funnel organic liquidity to Arbitrum and bolster its position as the leading DeFi blockchain,” Arbitrum highlighted in a blog post.
Avalanche (AAVE), MORPHO, FLUID, EULER, DOLOMITE and SILO are some of the lending markets participating in DRIP’s season one. Collateral assets include EtherFi, Lido, Renzo, Kelp, GMX, Spark, Ethena, Maple, Resolv, USDai and Theo.
Users can claim rewards at the end of every two-week epoch. Users will have three months to claim the rewards after the first season concludes.
Technical outlook: Arbitrum bulls regain control
Arbitrum price holds above a confluence established by the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 100-period EMA at $0.50 on the 4-hour chart.
The short-term bullish outlook is supported by a sustained buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) since Tuesday. Bullish momentum is poised to accelerate as the green histogram bars expand above the mean line.
Based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) position at 57 and rising toward overbought territory, buying pressure is increasing. Higher RSI readings would affirm the bullish outlook, increasing the chances of a 16% breakout to the resistance at $0.58.
ARB/USDT 4-hour chart
Still, traders should exercise caution, as investors may move quickly to take profits, contributing to selling pressure. In the event of a reversal below the confluence support at $0.50, declines could accelerate toward $0.46, a level that was tested on Monday.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP recover as market sentiment steadies
Bitcoin (BTC) price is extending its recovery, trading above $110,000 following recent corrections. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC's footsteps and recovered slightly after retesting their key support levels, hinting at a possible continuation of the rebound if momentum holds.
Crypto Gainers: Bitget jumps on Morph Chain deal, Ondo and Fartcoin extend recovery
Bitget Token (BGB), Ondo (ONDO), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) have emerged as top-performing tokens over the last 24 hours, achieving double-digit gains. The recovery run in these tokens prepares for a new bullish start as capital rotation from top altcoins searches for fundamentally firm alternatives.
Coinbase unveils new futures product aimed at traditional equities investors
Coinbase (COIN) plans to launch the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, aiming to provide traders exposure to the Magnificent 7 tech stocks and BlackRock's crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
DOGE bounces off key support as CleanCore Solutions secures $175 million for Dogecoin treasury
Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the $0.210 support following CleanCore Solutions' (ZONE) announcement of a $175 million private placement to establish the first official treasury for the meme coin, in collaboration with the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.