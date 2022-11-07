Bitcoin starts the second week of November battling some familiar FUD — how will BTC price action react?
The largest cryptocurrency managed a weekly close just below $21,000 on Nov. 6 — an impressive multi-week high — but remains fixed in a sticky trading range.
Despite seeing highs of nearly $21,500 over the past week, there has yet to be a catalyst capable of breaking the market status quo, but the coming week has as good a chance as any of doing so.
Nov. 10 will see key United States inflation data for October released, while jobless claims and multiple speeches from Federal Reserve officials may also impact risk asset volatility.
An unexpected twist from within the crypto realm comes in the form of turmoil involving exchange FTX, Alameda Research and Binance.
Concerns over liquidity have escalated as Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, reveals a plan to sell off his platform’s entire stash of FTX’s proprietary token,
Bitcoin reacted in line with market sentiment overnight, but going forward, will the debacle prove any more than classic crypto FUD?
Cointelegraph takes a look at some of the major factors set to influence BTC price action in the coming days.
FTX worries disrupt weekly close
While falling into the weekly close, BTC/USD still managed to post its highest such weekly candle close since mid-September.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows the week to Nov. 6 being capped at $20,900 on Bitstamp.
BTCUSD 1-week candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
With that, Bitcoin defends its trading range and avoids any noticeable break of its current paradigm — lurching between $19,000 and $22,800 since August.
While heading nearer the top of the range, the FTX news involving Binance appeared to dampen the mood significantly, ultimately costing Bitcoin the $21,000 mark.
“As part of Binance’s exit from FTX equity last year, Binance received roughly $2.1 billion USD equivalent in cash (BUSD and FTT),” Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (also known as “CZ”) wrote in a Twitter thread.
Due to recent revelations that have came to light, we have decided to liquidate any remaining FTT on our books.
Zhao added that divesting itself of its FTX holdings would take Binance “a few months,” acknowledging that markets could be impacted throughout.
In his own thread, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, meanwhile referenced what he called “unfounded rumors” regarding liquidity issues.
“We're grateful to those who stay; and when this blows over we'll welcome everyone else back,” he wrote in one optimistic post to followers overnight.
The market reaction has so far been less positive; a look at the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap shows 24-hour losses on some tokens nearing 10% at the time of writing.
For Bitcoin traders, it is time to take advantage of the retracement in a week they believe should result in further upside.
“Lost lower time frame support. Nice little pullback. Will be looking to re-long when it finds it's next support,” popular trading account IncomeSharks wrote in an update.
A separate post focused on potential cross-crypto gains.
“Total marketcap looking great on the daily. Bull or bear, I think there's enough people still sitting on cash to push up to 1.5 trillion,” it read.
Total crypto market cap 1-day candle chart. Source: TradingView
Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, also said that he would be looking for “buy the dip opportunities” across crypto in the short term.
A classic counter-perspective came from fellow trader Il Capo of Crypto, who argued that $21,500 will mark the high point in a downtrend set to continue.
“Seeing whales wanting to fill asks at 21500. A very quick scam pump to this level would be the perfect end of the party. ETH to 1700s,” part of a tweet stated.
CPI and US midterms in focus
The Federal Reserve dominated the last week of October when it came to crypto-asset performance thanks to its decision to raise interest rates by another 0.75%.
As this is implemented, markets will be watching another key figure this week — Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October.
Estimates put year-on-year inflation at 7.9%, as per economists surveyed by Bloomberg, down 0.3% versus September.
Any lower-than-expected CPI readout could be a boon for crypto and riskassets, as it notionally increases the chances of the Fed pulling back on rate hikes sooner.
Before CPI and jobless claims, however, there is the issue of the U.S. midterm elections to deal with — a potential source of volatility in and of itself.
“Personally, I am in no rush just yet to start buying,” well-known social media personality @CryptoGodJohn told followers.
CZ vs SBF drama, Midterm elections Tuesday, CPI Thursday. This will be the biggest week of crypto that will set the tune for the end of the year.
The rate hike announcement was something of a fake tone-setter, having sparked volatility which canceled itself out within days.
Fellow commentator Capital Hungry meanwhile warned of the impact of stronger CPI inflation:
If US CPI this week is still high we are going to see that upside on gold reversed, USD strength back and Equities bears back in play.
The U.S. dollar index (DXY) was making up for lost ground at the time of writing, having seen a dramatic 2% daily decline on Nov. 4.
U.S. dollar index (DXY) 1-day candle chart. Source: TradingView
Funding rates run hot
In a warning signal to bulls — and particularly late longs — Bitcoin funding rates are surging on derivatives exchanges.
As noted by Maartunn, a contributor to on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, funding rates are now at their highs in six months.
Funding rates are a mechanism used in perpetual contracts to keep their price close to the Bitcoin spot price.
Highly positive funding rates suggest that the market expects BTC/USD to go higher and traders are paying for the privilege to go increasingly long BTC.
The effect can be detrimental, as a price decrease ends up liquidating large numbers of overly bullish positions.
“And at this moment, Funding Rates are very high. Traders are betting on higher prices and are willing to pay a serious amount of interest,” Maartunn explained alongside CryptoQuant data.
That doesn't have to be bearish perse, but when price start to move against them they might be forced to get out their position or it will be liquidated.
Bitcoin funding rates annotated chart. Source: Maartunn/ Twitter
As Cointelegraph reported, last month saw record liquidations for 2022 as Bitcoin made its way to $21,000.
Maartunn added that funding was “something to keep an eye on in the coming days.”
Miners miss out on difficulty readjustment
Bitcoin’s network fundamentals remain in an interesting, if not wholly bullish state.
The latest data from on-chain monitoring resource BTC.com confirms that network difficulty decreased by 0.2% on Nov. 7 — far less than previously estimated.
Bitcoin network fundamentals overview (screenshot). Source: BTC.com
The result has implications for miners, who have seen profits squeezed even as hash rate hits new all-time highs.
A major difficulty decrease would have helped level the playing field for some, and its absence keeps up pressure on certain players.
Even Bitcoin’s largest public miners are “underperforming BTC heavily” in the current environment, Sam Rule, market analyst at UTXO Management, revealed last week.
As Cointelegraph reported, the combination of high hash rate and low miner profitability is nonetheless a potential cause for classifying Bitcoin as undervalued.
The Bitcoin Yardstick continues to edge further into its "cheap" zone this month, having seen rare lows.
Bitcoin Yardstick chart. Source: Glassnode
Sentiment gauge hits three-month high
It might not all be doom and gloom for crypto market sentiment.
According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, cold feet are getting shaken off in Bitcoin’s run to its highest since September.
Fear & Greed, which measures sentiment with a normalized score of 0-100 using a basket of factors and offers various labels — extreme greed, greed, neutral, fear and extreme fear — to categorize them, reached its highest since mid-August at the weekend.
At 40/100, the optimism proved unsustainable thanks to the market retracement into the new week, and as of Nov. 7, 33/100 is in place — firmly within the “fear” bracket.
Crypto Fear & Greed Index (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Luna Classic Price Prediction: How to prepare for the next 20% move in LUNC?
Luna Classic price retests the twelve-hour demand zone, extending from $0.000165 to $0.000234. Investors can expect a bounce off this level to retest the $0.000260, but the upside could extend to $0.000275.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC’s next stop is $22,000 if...
Bitcoin price shows a clear retest of the immediate support level, allowing buyers to regroup and prepare for the next leg. This development has bullish implications, especially if the current foothold does not give in.
Terra’s LUNA price back on the drawing board after snapping out of a 13% bullish breakout
LUNA price seeks support at a confluence level created by the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA. Terra’s LUNA price is in grave danger of dropping to retest $2.30.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Time to lock in the gains as ETC price retreats
Ethereum Classic price is turning red on Sunday after completing a breakout move to $27.00 as analyzed by FXStreet earlier this week. The MACD is ready to validate ETC’s pullback with a sell signal.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.