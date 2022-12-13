The Bahamas liquidators are seeking to exclude over $200 million worth of luxury properties in the country from the estate of FTX, as the bankrupt crypto exchange seeks to wind up and repay creditors in the U.S., court documents filed on Monday revealed.
Meanwhile, lawyers for FTX’s new boss, John Ray, are attempting to fight off attempts by what they say are “reckless” attempts by Bahamas-based administrators to secure access to the defunct exchange's IT systems, in legal proceedings that have rapidly become as messy as the crypto exchange’s own governance.
Unsuccessful attempts by former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried to get back his password for company systems, apparently at the urging of Bahamas joint provisional liquidators (JPLs), “highlight the recklessness with which the JPLs and the Bahamian authorities are approaching the security of the Debtors’ assets and systems,” a filing on behalf of FTX’s new U.S. management said.
“The last time these individuals had access to the Debtors’ systems, they used such access to transfer assets belonging to the Debtors,” the filing added.
A brief reopening of FTX exchange between Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, the day Bankman-Fried resigned and the company filed for bankruptcy, led to $100 million in crypto being withdrawn by 1,500 customers who were, or purported to be, Bahamian, the filing said.
Bankman-Fried had on Nov. 10 promised Bahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder that he would segregate funds for local customers and allow them to withdraw, according to an email filed with the court.
In a Dec. 7 letter, lawyers for Bahamas liquidators warned of "potentially severe adverse impacts" and the risk of dissipation of assets if they aren't immediately granted access to FTX systems, such as Amazon Cloud and Google Drive.
Luxury villas
Meanwhile, in a separate court filing, Bahamian liquidators say the holding company of a series of 35 luxury Bahamas villas, the most expensive of which costs $30 million, was unlawfully transferred into U.S. hands, as lawyers squabble over which country has jurisdiction.
The portfolio was supposedly under control of both FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and co-chief executive Ryan Salame – but Salame may never have approved the real estate holding company to be included in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, Brian Simms, a liquidator appointed in the Bahamas, told the Delaware court.
“An action of one director is a nullity under Bahamian law when the consent of two directors is required,” Simms said. “Bahamian law does not allow for recognition for a foreign insolvency proceeding of a Bahamian corporation" such as that which owned the properties.
After taking over as chief executive on Nov. 11, Ray told the court that FTX was one of the biggest governance failures he had seen in his 40-year restructuring career. Ray cited a failure to document the structure of the 100-plus entities in Bankman-Fried’s empire, the staff on his payroll, or the status of Bahamas properties given to staff.
Bankman-Fried had been due to testify at the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, but this has been thrown into doubt after news that Pinder has ordered Bankman-Fried’s arrest pending extradition to the US.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC yet to face its toughest hurdle at $19,100
Bitcoin price shows a recent explosive move that has overcome an immediate hurdle. As impressive as this run-up is, BTC needs to tackle another resistance level that will likely provide a major pushback. Bitcoin price rallied roughly 9% over the last 11 days.
FTX creditor Kevin O'Leary blames Binance for former exchange's bankruptcy, urges need for regulation
FTX had previously paid Kevin O'Leary over $15 million to advocate for the now-bankrupt exchange. O'Leary alleged Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, sabotaged FTX with his intention of buying out the latter exchange.
FOMC Recap: Fed hike impact on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Gold
In its latest meeting, the US Federal Reserve delivered an interest rate rise of 50 basis points to 4.5%. The central bank renewed its commitment to fight inflation and kept increasing interest rates for the sixth straight meeting, despite a lower-than-expected US CPI earlier on Tuesday.
Ethereum price aims at $1,400 as PayPal joins hands with MetaMask to improve on ETH transfer
Ethereum is one of the most in-demand cryptocurrencies when it comes to crypto payments and purchases, along with Bitcoin and Litecoin. PayPal is making the most of this opportunity.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.