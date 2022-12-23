- Former FTX CEO is being investigated for fraud and illicit use of customer funds following extradition from the Bahamas.
- The bail conditions limit Sam Bankman-Fried to conduct transactions worth less than $1,000 at all times.
- Earlier this week, FTX and Alameda Research executives pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
The FTX saga continues to leave the world surprised, with the federal court approving bail for ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Despite having a barrage of charges to his name and being labeled as a “flight risk” by the Bahamian authorities, the United States court has given him conditional bail.
FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried could get bail
FTX collapse has been pinned on Bankman-Fried since its revelation and continues to do so. The former head has been stated as the mastermind of the entire Alameda Research debacle. Consequently, he has been charged with fraud as well as unlawful usage of customer funds which, upon discovery, triggered the market crash.
Regardless, the federal court approved bail for the disgraced CEO but with certain conditions. Firstly, Bankman Fried cannot make any transactions worth more than $1000 as well as open new lines of credit. Secondly, he is also restricted from leaving the house except for exercise and treatments.
However, the bail amount has been set at $250 million, which could be submitted by Bankman Fried’s parents in order to pull him out of the hail. A bail amount this high sounds crazy and also impossible. But in comparison to the $10 billion FTX owes to its customers, this amount is relatively low.
Former FTX and Alameda executives surrendered
As reported by FXstreet, the once heads of the companies, co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda Research former CEO Caroline Ellison, pleaded guilty and accepted the charges against them. The FTX and Alameda executives are cooperating as well.
Charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the FTX and Alameda Research heads are facing the music for fraud as well as manipulation of the native token FTT price.
Going forward, US attorney Damian Williams noted that more announcements will follow and that the investigations are still underway.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Bulls vs. Bears - Last trade of the year
XRP price shows bears in control of the trend. Still, high-cap investors seem almost certain of a countertrend spike in the coming weeks. This thesis remains neutral but identifies how to engage in a bearish and bullish scenario.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: Investors on edge as bears aim for new all-time lows
Crypto.com price may be setting up for an end-of-the-year decline. CRO will need to display tremendous strength to alter the bearish bias.The bulls will need to hurdle the $0.063 barrier to launch a counterattack.
Binance continues asset de-listing spree as crypto winter bites hard, is relief coming in 2023?
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by daily traded volume, has been on a de-listing spree this week. Crypto markets likely to end 2022 in the red, with Bitcoin price sinking to $16,000 last week. On Wed, Binance announced that it would remove and cease trading for several trading pairs.
ADA Price Prediction: Cardano could swing back to $0.265, as chances for $0.297 decline
Cardano (ADA) price was having yet again another hangover on Wednesday, where equities were rallying but the tailwind refrained from spilling over to some cryptocurrencies. On the Relative Strength Index (RSI), ADA is still trading in an oversold area, but is starting to flatline.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.