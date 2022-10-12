- Ethereum Classic price is on the verge of extending its two-month retracement to $15.00.
- Multiple sell signals rule out an immediate rebound for ETC price.
- Traders can consider $19.50 and $15.00 as potential take profit targets.
Ethereum Classic price selloff woes seem far from over and may even escalate if support at $23.50 breaks. The original Ethereum blockchain token has not been able to circumvent declines after peaking at $45.82 a few weeks after the Merge software upgrade.
For about four weeks, ETC price enjoyed the attention of miners exiting the Ethereum blockchain (before the transition to become a proof-of-stake consensus token) for alternative proof-of-work mining protocols.
Read more: Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: How to position yourself as ETC bleeds
Ethereum Classic price is at a crucial juncture
All eyes are fixated on the Ethereum price’s ability to hold onto the support, highlighted at $23.50 firmly. If it can respect this demand zone, short sellers can forget about ETC price, prolonging the down leg 36.20% below the breakout point to $15.00.
ETC/USD 12-hour chart
With the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), red, crossing below the 200-day SMA, purple, further declines are imminent. Ethereum Classic price is yet to come out of a sell signal presented on September 16 by the MarketGod indicator. Traders using this indicator have the freedom to modify – and develop trading strategies.
The lack of solid support below $23.50 increases the risk of ETC price sliding to $15.00. If push comes to shove, investors should expect the price to tag June lows at $13.50.
ETC/USD 12-hour chart
The Ichimoku Cloud indicator on the same four-hour reinforces the bearish grip on Ethereum Classic price. As long ETC stays below the ‘cloud,’ overhead pressure will mount on Ethereum Classic price. The Ichimoku Cloud also shows areas of support and resistance. Now, Ethereum Classic price will likely prolong the downtrend, with the $15.00 support level being within reach.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price could fool bulls into thinking it can go back to $1,400, as it will not
Ethereum price action is recovering from its small drop of 3% as it recovers from a volatile start of the week.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP at a critical juncture, could trigger a 10% crash
XRP price has shown tremendous strength over the last few weeks, which has resulted in amazing rallies. However, things are at an inflection point that could trigger a correction if bulls fail to step up at this important level.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price could explode to $0.0000180 and how you can get in at the bottom
Shiba Inu price has been shedding weight since the explosive rally on August 14. This downtrend has one objective: to rebalance the inefficiency created in late June. Fulfilling this objective could be key to triggering another exponential move for SHIB.
Bitgreen sweeps Polkadot's 29th parachain auction ahead of a 14% tumble in DOT price
Polkadot price’s time in the murky waters of a bear market run seems far from over. If a falling triangle pattern matures, the parachain token risks plunging 14% from the breakout point.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.