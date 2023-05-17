Floki Inu price could initiate recovery to April highs on six trillion FLOKI turning profitable

- Floki Inu price is currently trading at $0.000033, facing a key barrier at $0.000035 in the form of a 50-day EMA.
- At the same price level stands a demand wall of almost six trillion FLOKI worth $205 million.
- The MVRV ratio shows FLOKI is in the opportunity zone; investors are likely to hold off selling.
Floki Inu price has been straying away from broader market cues, charting its own path without following cues from Bitcoin or Dogecoin. This fluctuation of price has left a significant portion of the supply in limbo, which, when turned into profits, could potentially push the price up.
Floki Inu price needs to go against the odds
Floki Inu price trading at $0.0000033 is observing rather negative signs at the moment, with the price indicators all signaling a potential decline in price. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the bearish zone, just under the neutral line at 50.0.
At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is also observing a bearish crossover, with the signal line (red) crossing over the MACD line (blue).
However, Floki Inu price is still standing above the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has been acting as a support level throughout the month. As long as this support level is maintained, FLOKI has the potential to breach the resistance level at $0.000035 coinciding with the 50-day EMA.
FLOKI/USD 1-day chart
This point also marks the average price at which more than 5.88 trillion FLOKI worth $205 million was purchased. The almost 10,000 addresses that bought these tokens are patiently waiting for the supply to turn profitable.
Floki Inu GIOM
Looking at the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, the meme coin does have the potential to rise to the aforementioned resistance level. This potential is due to the indicator sitting in the opportunity zone, which is marked by the presence of an MVRV ratio below -10%.
This zone has historically been synonymous with recoveries since investors are generally underwater at this time. Thus to prevent losses, they hold on to their assets that act in favor of a price rise.
Floki Inu MVRV ratio
Although once this happens, Floki Inu price could be susceptible to profit-taking and could then take a hit. Until then, the meme coin would have the opportunity to rally back to April 2023 highs of $0.000044.
If this fails to happen and bearish cues intensify even before the demand wall is breached, Floki Inu price could decline to $0.000030 and beyond.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price should tank further as Avalanche price action heads toward $13
Avalanche (AVAX) price is continuing its decline at a slow grind as a bearish triangle has been formed on the charts – a recognizable pattern. Pressure is building again with investors on edge as plenty of tail risks exist.
Shiba Inu price cracks under pressure, while 10% loss would bring new low for 2023
(SHIB) price is still very much caught in a downward trend channel, and a swift recovery or breakout is nowhere to be seen. Bulls are finally able to let at least the price action trade a bit sideways for this week, while once again cracks are starting to show.
Polkadot (DOT) Price is stuck in pennant formation with a breakout coming
DOTprice action showcases some easing in its evolution on the charts after the firm rejection it received in early May against the 200-day SMA. It appeared there was nearly no end to the sell-off that brought DOT from nearly breaking above $6 to instead nearly breaking below $5.
Chainlink whales begin accumulation as LINK enters opportunity zone
Chainlink, the token of the decentralized blockchain oracle network, has likely hit the bottom in the current market cycle. LINK’s average trading returns have consistently declined, with 63.26% of holders sitting on unrealized losses.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.