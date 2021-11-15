The most significant improvement to the Bitcoin network in four years generated weekend enthusiasm in the blockchain community (and a short video) – but nothing too exciting in terms of a price reaction.
Good morning, Here’s what’s happening this morning:
Market Moves: Bitcoin’s highly anticipated Taproot upgrade fails to produce any noticeable price pop.
Good morning, Here’s what’s happening this morning:
Market Moves: Bitcoin’s highly anticipated Taproot upgrade fails to produce any noticeable price pop.
Technician’s take: Short-term upside appears to be limited given the loss of positive momentum.
Prices
Bitcoin (BTC): $64,514 +0.4%
Ether (ETH): $4,562 -1.7%
Market moves
Bitcoin was trading flat after Taproot, the blockchain’s biggest network upgrade in four years, went live.
The upgrade, which took effect at 5:15 coordinated universal time (1:15 a.m. HKT/SGT), had been closely tracked by cryptocurrency traders and analysts as a supporting market factor, though many experts had told CoinDesk earlier this month that the phase-in was likelier to be seen as a long-term technological advance than a near-term price catalyst.
The tech milestone was celebrated by Bitcoin enthusiasts, with at least one pop-up “Taproot.watch” website posting a commemorative (and somewhat amusing) video to ring in the blockchain’s new era.
“Although the Taproot upgrade is generally a positive development, the verdict is still out if it will make a big improvement to the blockchain world,” Apifiny CEO Haohan Xu wrote in emailed comments.
The largest cryptocurrency has been trading mostly in the low $60,000′s since hitting an all-time high near $69,000 last week. Researchers at the crypto exchange Kraken wrote Friday that buy orders are concentrating around $62,000, while there appear to be interested sellers around $67,000 to $69,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below $65,000 as buyers continued to take some profits. Lower support is seen around $60,000, which could stabilize the current pullback.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is near oversold levels, similar to Oct. 27, which preceded a near 10% price rise. This time, however, buyers could face resistance around $65,000 given the loss of upside momentum this week.
Indicators suggest a period of consolidation could persist after upside exhaustion signals appeared on the charts last week. Further, a negative divergence on the daily RSI suggests limited upside over the short-term.
The weekly chart showed improving price momentum, although a decisive breakout above $69,000 needs to be confirmed before projecting upside targets.
Important events
- 9:30 a.m. HKT/SGT (1:30 a.m. UTC): China House Price Index (Oct.)
- 10 a.m. HKT/SGT (2 a.m. UTC): China Industrial Production (Oct. YoY)
- 10 a.m. HKT/SGT (2 a.m. UTC): China Retail Sales (Oct. YoY)
- 12:30 p.m. HK/SGT (4:30 a.m. UTC): Japan Industrial Production (Sept. YoY)
- 6 p.m. HK/SGT (10 a.m. UTC) Eurostat Trade Balance (Sept.)
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Safemoon price nears support as bulls await the right moment for the second breakout
Safemoon (SAFEMOON) price is stuck in a sharp correction following the initial nose dive last week after breaking the high of June. Safemoon price sees bears pushing Safemoon price further downwards, almost but fully reversing the gains.
Ethereum price holds 40% gains as bulls keep the steep trend alive
Ethereum (ETH) is becoming a bit of an outlier in cryptocurrencies as most of the pairs are taking a breather these past few days after a strong bull run. ETH price is an exception as price remains elevated, helped by tailwinds of growing media attention and ...
Dogecoin price sees bulls preparing for a 125% appreciation
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has been in an uptrend since April but has seen some whipsaw price action along the way. Nonetheless, the lower end of the DOGE price reaction has been supported continuously by bulls around the green ascending trend line.
MATIC price correction provides an opportunity for a reacceleration of the uptrend
Polygon (MATIC) price is under some pressure, with the upside capped by a purple descending trend line being respected throughout November. With the Relative Strength Index still ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.