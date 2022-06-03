The latest economic data from the United States has alarmed analysts as well as the market, casting shadows on the U.S. recovery. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. economy could shrink by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022, preliminary data that's in stark contrast to analysts' previous estimate of 1.1% growth.

If these numbers are confirmed, this would represent a significant turn of events, considering that in the previous quarter, the U.S. GDP saw a 6.9% increase. This negative performance would be attributable, above all, to a drop in consumption in the U.S. with additional significant reductions in exports and public spending.

In this context, the role of the Federal Reserve becomes even trickier, taking into account high inflation and the contraction of the economy in the complex maneuver of using interest rates to calm markets, companies and consumers. The expected increase of 75 basis points in U.S. interest rates could have a significant impact on Bitcoin and on the main crypto assets.

The link between cryptocurrencies and macroeconomics

For the moment, the trend of cryptocurrencies remains strongly influenced by the actions of the United States Federal Reserve. It's essential for investors to carefully monitor the actions of the U.S. Central Bank in order to understand its impact on the cryptocurrency sector and plan efficient investment strategies.

It's evident that a less positive than expected performance of the U.S. economy would have a series of repercussions, from a lower increase in U.S. interest rates by the Fed to the downsizing of the United States as a locomotive in the current macroeconomic environment. For cryptocurrencies, this could be an interesting signal, especially since they're viewed by many investors as an alternative safe haven to gold as well as the U.S. dollar. Purchases of crypto tokens could increase due to the declining performance of the U.S. economy and the specter of recession in Europe as a result of energy issues with Russia.

This article is sponsored by Cryptovaluta.it