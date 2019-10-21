Zcash Community warns users about a potentially dangerous fake wallet.

Zcash/USD stays range-bound, in sync with the rest of the market.



Zcash Communitydiscovered a fake version of the coin's native wallet ZecWallet. According to the warning posted by Zcash Community, the fake wallet may be potentially harmful.

The link to the fake wallet is posted on GitHub, a world's largest repository for IT projects. The bad actors invite Zcash users to upgrade their wallets to the newest version that contains numerous improvements. However, they provide the wrong URL that has nothing to do with the official repository of ZecWallet.

"PSA to all Zcash users! There is a fake version of ZecWallet that likely contains malware (size and checksum is different) double check you are downloading from official @zecwallet repo on GitHub", Zcash Community posted on its twitter account.

At the time of writing, Zcash takes the 30th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. The coin with the current market value of $280 million is changing hands at $36.54 with 1.5% gains on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the coin has lost over 30% since the beginning of the year and over 70% on a year-to-year basis.