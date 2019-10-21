- Zcash Community warns users about a potentially dangerous fake wallet.
- Zcash/USD stays range-bound, in sync with the rest of the market.
Zcash Communitydiscovered a fake version of the coin's native wallet ZecWallet. According to the warning posted by Zcash Community, the fake wallet may be potentially harmful.
The link to the fake wallet is posted on GitHub, a world's largest repository for IT projects. The bad actors invite Zcash users to upgrade their wallets to the newest version that contains numerous improvements. However, they provide the wrong URL that has nothing to do with the official repository of ZecWallet.
"PSA to all Zcash users! There is a fake version of ZecWallet that likely contains malware (size and checksum is different) double check you are downloading from official @zecwallet repo on GitHub", Zcash Community posted on its twitter account.
At the time of writing, Zcash takes the 30th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. The coin with the current market value of $280 million is changing hands at $36.54 with 1.5% gains on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the coin has lost over 30% since the beginning of the year and over 70% on a year-to-year basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin keeps hovering around $8,200 as bears push the price down
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday. This Monday also turned out to be a seller-heavy one as BTC fell from $8,235.70 to $8,217. There is a lack of healthy support levels on the downside.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD range-bound amid low trading activity
ETH/USD bottomed at $168.35 on October 18 and, having recovered above $170.00 entered a range-bound phase. By the time of writing, the second largest coin settled at $174.30, amid slow trading activity.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD stuck at $0.29 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP is changing hands at $0.2900, off the recent high registered at $0.3041. Now the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has stayed unchanged in recent 24 hours amid range-bound trading on the global cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin: LTC/USD falling wedge pattern hints breakout
Litecoin is grinding closer to a falling wedge pattern likely to correct the extended downtrend. The zone at $50-53 becomes a viable support area capable of halting massive declines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Nothing to crow about
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery above $8,400 and resumed the decline into the end of the week.