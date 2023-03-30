Crypto Council for Innovation adviser Sean Lee said more education is needed for policymakers and financial regulators.
There are still industry executives that remain hopeful the United States will develop laws to treat crypto fairly; however, an adviser to the Crypto Council for Innovation warns it will take “a lot of work.”
Speaking to Cointelegraph on March 29 at the World of Web3 (WOW) Summit in Hong Kong, Crypto Council for Innovation adviser and co-founder of Odsy Network, Sean Lee, said that fair treatment of the crypto industry is possible in the United States.
He commented that financial reform was addressed following the 2008 financial crisis so there is no reason the same cannot be applied to crypto.
“It is possible, it will take a lot of work […] and usually implementation comes after a massive crisis, which we have right now.”
The comments come in the wake of a massive crypto crackdown by U.S. financial regulators that some industry commentators have labeled a “war on crypto.”
CCI Senior APAC Adviser Sean Lee at the WOW summit. Source: Twitter
The FTX meltdown in November appears to have given regulators and anti-crypto lawmakers plenty of ammunition to bring the hammer down on the fledgling crypto industry. However, Lee pointed out that FTX is not crypto, it was just a centralized trading venue, adding:
“If you don’t properly regulate centralized entities, well, we’ve seen back in history many times about what can go wrong.”
He said that there was a lot of education that needed to be done, and this is what organizations such as the Crypto Council for Innovation are trying to achieve.
The council is striving for dialogue with politicians to help them understand where things are and “help them also understand what other jurisdictions are thinking about,” he added.
The assistance can be provided to “help craft more progressive policies” that allow for both the communities and companies to understand the landscape much better.
Sheila Warren, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, made similar arguments in a statement on the recent CFTC Binance lawsuit, stating that it “will hopefully mean the end of people coming into the crypto space trying to take advantage of the lack of regulatory clarity in the United States.”
She also said that the CFTC’s classification of certain cryptos as commodities was “a powerful shot across the bow of the SEC.”
In a related development, SEC Chair Gary Gensler this week requested a larger budget to tackle what he termed the “Wild West” – crypto markets. Therefore, it remains unlikely that Uncle Sam’s war on crypto will be over any time soon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Sandbox whale moves $260m of SAND to new address on Day 2 of Metaverse Fashion Week
The Sandbox stands among the leading metaverse platforms, boasting commendable price performance in 2023, having risen almost 70% year-to-date. The metaverse project has also scored notable high-profile partnerships.
This is how bearish whales threaten MATIC’s bullish potential, is a 10% plunge underway?
Polygon MATIC price is trading with a bearish bias in lower timeframes, but bulls are leading in the higher timeframes. The network has recorded strong retail demand and market reaction following the Polygon zkEVM product launch.
Shiba Inu could rise 15% by the end of the week, here’s why
Shiba Inu price has recovered from a massive sell-off earlier in the week. The revival comes as SHIB takes advantage of the broader rally in the crypto industry, with Bitcoin (BTC) steadily peeling off its losses by rising 5.33% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.