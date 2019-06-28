Facebook’s new cryptocurrency project may receive support from Binance.

The world’s largest exchange by traded volume could support Libra.

Facebook’s Libra is reportedly in potential talks with Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange, with suggestions of them being involved.

The exchange’s CSO, Gin Chao, noted that early discussions are in play with Facebook over a possible future listing of the libra token.

Chao detailed that as libra will be on a private blockchain initially, it won’t need external liquidity. Although, Facebook may ultimately desire a secondary market,