- Solana price is trading between two crucial levels, $37.37 and $41.25, signaling a lack of directional bias.
- SOL could see a bullish outlook develop over the week as it is stabilizing around the $37.37 support level after a constant downtrend.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $37.37 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Solana price recovery has been less than successful; despite multiple attempts from bulls, SOL has formed lower lows and lower highs, indicating a persistent downtrend. Now, the so-called Ethereum-killer is consolidating between two barriers, attempting to break out.
Solana price remains clueless
Solana price moved from consolidating between the $41.25 support level and the $55.97 resistance barrier for roughly three weeks to being stuck between the $41.25 to $37.37. While this move is clearly bearish, the lows seem to be stabilizing around the $37.37 foothold.
Investors need to be careful as a move above the $41.25 level will breathe hope into the holders’ bags. However, the possibility of an uptrend will arrive after Solana price produces a higher high above $45.
Doing this will allow sidelined buyers to step in, triggering a minor uptrend to $48.04. This move will represent a 22% gain but in a highly optimistic case, SOL might retest the $55.97, bringing the total gain to 40%.
SOL/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking sketchy for Solana price, investors need to note that it has been on a downtrend since May 16. After the recovery from the May 12 crash formed a swing high at $59.31, it has been producing lower lows. Now that SOL is stabilizing around $37.37, investors can expect a turnaround for the altcoin.
However, if sellers take control again and flip the $37.37 support level into a resistance barrier on the four-hour chart, it will invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL. This development could see Solana price crash to $31.76 where buyers could attempt a comeback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Are investors losing interest in the ApeCoin price
ApeCoin price could be signaling a catalyst in the making as the bulls avoid engaging with the Ethereum-based NFT token. ApeCoin price shows bulls are uninterested on the Volume Profile Indicator. Invalidation of the bearish downtrend lies at $7.
Polkadot price due for detonation as the bears aim for $4.00
Polkadot price is currently trading at $9.25 as the bears are suppressing the layer 2 cryptocurrency following yesterday's false breakout. The $9 level is nothing new to the digital token, as the price has been fluctuating within the zone for the entirety of May
XRP price ready for volatility, traders beware
Ripple (XRP) price is set to rally higher once bulls have found the support they are looking for. Currently, price action in XRP is on the back foot as global markets are on edge from a surprise double rate hike from the FED and ECB.
How to position your trading account for Shiba Inu price breakout
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price broke above a key-bearish element but had issues maintaining its gains. SHIB price is set to recover by the end of the week and tick a fundamental upside level.
Bitcoin: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating since the May 12 crash and has stayed relatively flat from a macro standpoint. As a result of this consolidation, BTC could be preparing for a volatile move that will shock investors.