- The developers claim that the platform is ten times faster than traditional crypto trading platforms.
- The platform will grant 100x leverage to retail and institutional investors in BTC, ETH and XRP perpetual contracts.
Eight former core developers from financial services firm Morgan Stanley have recently launched a new derivatives trading platform in Singapore. According to a press release shared with Cointelegraph, the developers state that the platform, dubbed Phemex, is ten times faster than traditional crypto trading platforms. The platform will grant 100x leverage to retail and institutional investors in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) perpetual contracts.
The contracts will reportedly be backed by traditional financial products like stock indexes, interest rates, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, and metals and energy. Phemex co-founder Jack Tao said:
We are the first exchange to truly bring Wall Street level sophistication to the worldwide crypto derivatives markets. Our matching engine, trading engine, and risk engine were six months in the making, putting the platform technically on par with Nasdaq.
Tao stated in a recent interview with Cointelegraph that the platform was planning to add options trading soon. Tao has worked as an executive at Morgan Stanley for 11 years. He formed a team of more than 30 senior developers to launch Phemex. Tao said:
We’re not just providing the functionality for trading. As executives from Morgan Stanley, we know what kind of ways, what kind of direction, or what kind of architecture can support high-frequency trading, stability, and low latency. This is where Phemex excels — our expertise allows us to compete with and outperform existing platforms.
Tao reported that the Phemex has witnessed a volume of around 1000 BTC per day on BTC/USD contracts since its launch on November 25. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Singapore's central bank and financial regulator, intends to add crypto derivatives trading in its domain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD might be forming a base
The break on the lower timeframe could be very important for the longer-term direction of the pair. The trendline on the chart has been broken a few times but there has been no conclusive break. 7K is still the major support level on ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap
Litecoin is trading at $44.33 after a minor recovery from $43.93 (intraday low). Over the last few days, apart from yesterday, Litecoin has been forming a lower high and a lower low pattern.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00
ETH/USD is trading `under $146.00, off the intraday low at $144.03. Despite the sharp movements on Wednesday, November 4, and during early Asian hours on Thursday, the second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price analysis: $0.2200 is a hard nut to crack for XRP/USD bulls
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2263 on Wednesday amid strong rally on the cryptocurrency market. However, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable as the coin retreated below $0.2200 and tested $0.2124 low during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.