Europe shaken by emerging digital currencies in China and the US

- Europe recognizes that there is a gap that must be filled when it comes to provider faster, cheaper and safe transactions.
- Europe is clearly that the US and China could dominate payments in the region with the advance made in digital currencies.
The European region is not comfortable with the progress made by China and the US when it comes to digital currencies. However, Europe is not doing enough to modernize its financial system. The situation is not only a risk to its competitiveness but also its sovereignty.
Facebook’s proposed digital currency, Libra has already faced bottlenecks in Europe even before its launch. Moreover, US payment providers such as Visa, MasterCard are likely to feel start feeling the choke from regulators in Europe. The European Central Bank is currently working on alternatives that could see regional companies retain dominance in the payment sector.
A statement by Benoit Coeure, ECB’s board member last week in Brussels highlighted:
“The EU may be more exposed to the risk that the monetary power of others is not used in its best interests, or is even used against it.”
The same threat had been echoed by the European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis who said:
“It has become clear that for certain strategic technologies, the capacity to drive cutting-edge innovation will determine our sovereignty as a continent. Payments is one of those strategic technologies.”
In reference to Facebook’s past history of managing data, Dombrovskis said that the private social media company was unfit for such a project that is desired by many. He reckons that there is a gap in Europe that must be filled before companies like Facebook take over.
“It indicates that yes, clearly, there is a gap in offer for cheap, fast and convenient payments,” Dombrovskis asserted. “This is what we should be working on.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD reclaims $7,400 following a drab weekend session
Bitcoin is trying to get a fresh for a new week and in the new month. This month is special because, in the past, it has been the turn-around for long term down trending crypto markets. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is slightly bullish on Monday towards the end of the Asian session.
XRP/USD range resistance must come down
Ripple price defends $0.20 support, averting the risk of dropping into the $1.0 range. The range resistance will have to come down for Santa’s early Christmas gift targeting $0.50. Ripple defends falling channel support, but the channel resistance is a hard nut to crack. Correction above the channel resistance ...
DASH/USD breakout leads cryptocurrency recovery
Dash bulls have been intentional in their quest for recovery, possibly hunting for a better close to year. After finding support at $48 following the declines in November, Dash recovered to highs above $62.
Coinbase cold wallet holds a colossal 966,230 Bitcoin
The leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States has continued to be the pacesetter in the cryptocurrency industry. Its keen eye on security has been an attraction to many who seek the safekeeping of their crypto assets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.